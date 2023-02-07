Drivers reported that there are vehicles traveling on the left of the road driven by people at slow speeds less than the minimum road speed, and they do not care about the vehicles behind them and do not open the way for them, despite the front warning lights and the horn continuously operating.

While the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police warned drivers against driving vehicles slowly as an infringement on the rights of others, because it causes drivers of vehicles coming from behind to overtake the wrong way, and may result in traffic accidents.

In detail, drivers told Emirates Today that the phenomenon of drivers driving slowly on the left of the road has become worrisome and is causing traffic congestion on the left of the road, especially during the morning and evening peak times when going to work and schools and returning from them on the vital road.

Al-Hadi Salama, Raed Al-Helou, Hisham Abu Hamdeh, and Nahed Al-Nimr confirmed that applying the law to drivers who drive their vehicles slowly on the left of the road will oblige them to drive their vehicles according to the legal speed of the road or drive on the right lane, because this category of drivers deliberately drives on the left lane. The left lane as a safe behavior from traffic accidents without any regard for vehicles coming from behind.

They added that some drivers refuse to open the way for other vehicles coming from behind, stick to their slow speed and refuse to increase it or move to the right lane, which leads to confusion in the movement of vehicles and leads to a large number of vehicles gathering behind them on the left lane, forcing drivers coming from behind to overtake. Suddenly, from the left lane to the right, and sometimes quarrels between them and traffic accidents occur as a result of these wrong behaviors.

They mentioned that they are late for work every day because one of the drivers controls the left lane and they are often unable to overtake it due to the presence of vehicles on the other lanes, following up that the competent traffic authorities must put signs on the left lane to educate drivers about the dangers of driving slowly and warn them of the penalties that they may be exposed to. . And they continued that they believe that some roads are congested as a result of a vehicle breakdown or something else, but when they pass they are surprised that the road is completely vacant and the reason for the congestion is one of the drivers driving slowly on the left lane, pointing out that the concerned authorities must study this phenomenon and develop effective solutions for it in order to ensure liquidity. Traffic movement and the reduction of daily congestion on vital roads as a result of wrong behaviors that lead to employees being late for their work and students for their schools, and it also causes many times the delay of some patients in arriving at hospitals in a timely manner.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that some drivers believe that slow driving or at speeds less than the speeds set on the road ensures a safe and quiet journey for them and others on various roads and axes, but the opposite may happen and often cause accidents as they use the lane. left for overtaking.

She explained that there is a percentage of traffic accidents as a result of driving the vehicle at a speed less than the speed prescribed on the road, so that the driver drives his vehicle slowly without justification, especially on the left side of the road, and does not give way to other vehicles coming from behind, thus obstructing the flow of traffic and movement, the matter Which in turn leads to some of the vehicles behind him overtaking from the right side in a wrong way and causing serious traffic accidents with severe damages and losses.

She added that Article (84) of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that failure to give way to vehicles that have road preference coming from behind or from the left side, is a traffic violation issued against violators and a fine of 400 dirhams, explaining that this behavior may be considered by some simple, but it is An explicit violation that may have dire consequences for traffic and traffic safety, as it causes obstruction of traffic and creates a state of confusion on the road.

Safe driving

The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police called on motorists on the internal and external roads to adhere to safe driving, not to overtake and overtake vehicles traveling in front of them from the right, because overtaking from the right is very dangerous and may cause painful traffic accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries.

And she called on road users to pay attention and adhere to the lane and not change it to other lanes, except after making sure that the road path is clear and moving after making sure that there is a sufficient safety distance between them and other vehicles, with the need to adhere to the use of light signals while changing lanes in order to preserve the safety of road users.