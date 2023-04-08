Climbing | “The pieces are falling into place”, says a climber attempting the world’s most difficult climbing route in Loviisa

The climbers’ social media videos tell about the companies that were nearby.

May I Finnish climber Nalle Hukkataival follow the group of one person for the time being, who is trying to climb over the Lovisa migration boulder?

That’s what the climbing world is excited about right now, and climbers’ Instagram updates tell us that the goal is getting closer.

The boulder known as Burden of Dreams has been titled “the world’s most difficult climbing route”. Its difficulty level is defined as 9a. Difficulty ratings start with 4a, followed by 4b, 4c, 5a, 5b and so on.

Despite the difficulty, Hukkataival has shown with his own performance that the route is passable.

on Instagram have repeatedly seen videos of attempts made by climbers in Loviisa. For example, an Englishman has come close William Bossiwhose grip softens slightly before the hand reaches the stone.

Bosi has reported on his companies on social media. Partly due to his activity, the events of the logging square in Loviisa have been followed closely in the climbing world this spring.

In Loviisa’s world-famous boulder, it is a boulder climbing route. It means that climbing is done at low heights and without protective equipment. There are only mattresses under the route to soften the climbers’ fall.

Hukkataival, the only one to complete the route, succeeded in 2016 after three years of trying. In total, he spent more than 80 days on the rock before the successful attempt.

An Italian is also currently trying to climb the rock Stefano Ghisoldi. Ghisoldi published a summary of his attempts to properly catch the last hold.

“All the pieces are falling into place. It seems possible, but this is difficult,” Ghisoldi writes in his update.

Last in the fall, an American rated as the world’s best boulder climber also tried to climb the boulder Shawn Raboutou. The 24-year-old Raboutou told HS that the route is part of climbing history.

“It is very rare to find such a difficult route. Every movement is just possible,” Raboutou described.

Climbing the route called Burden of Dreams should be scheduled for spring or autumn. In winter, snow and ice effectively block businesses. Summer is difficult for climbers because sweaty palms reduce friction and the grip is not good enough.

In order to get on top of the rock, the climber must be able to use a few fingertip-sized protrusions at an angle of almost 45 degrees on the surface of the falling rock.

They are seriously trying to get alongside Hukkataipale. For example, Bosi, who is now attempting the route, has practiced the route on a track built in an indoor hall, which compares to the challenges waiting in Loviisa.