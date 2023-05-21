UPDATEMount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, is once again demanding its annual sacrifices. The climbing season is still in full swing, but ten climbers have already died. An eleventh and a twelfth are feared. A deaf man from Malaysia has been missing since Friday, as has a man from Singapore.

It was a proud message on Friday afternoon on the website of the Himalayan Times: Muhammad Hawari Bin Hashim (33) was the first disabled Malaysian ever to climb Mount Everest (with 8849 meters the highest peak in the world). But less than twelve hours later, another message appeared about Hashim: the deaf climber, who also has difficulty communicating, is missing on the flanks of the wild mountain. He went missing after returning to one of the camps on the mountain. His life is feared.

If Hashim is not found, he will be the eleventh deceased climber this season. The period when the weather on the mountain is good enough to attempt a summit attempt is short and usually falls in the months of April and May. On Sunday it was announced that Australian Jason Bernard Kennison (40) died on the mountain, he collapsed on Friday during the descent from the top. A Chinese climber and an Indian climber died on Thursday, a Moldovan man on Wednesday and a Nepalese Sherpa on Tuesday. The Sherpas on the mountain help the expedition climbers on their journey.

The missing Malaysian climber Hashim. © Own photo



In recent years, with the exception of the corona years, it has become increasingly busy on the mountain. With better guidance and better tools, less experienced climbers can also take their chance at the highest place in the world. They pay thousands of euros for an expedition and for a permit from the Nepalese authorities.

Due to the crowds, traffic jams arise on the mountain. When the weather is good, too many people want to go up at the same time, which means that climbers sometimes have to wait for each other for hours. It creates additional danger: climbers become exhausted due to the long period they have to spend at extreme heights.

Nepal issued 478 permits this year. An estimated 350 of the people admitted have already climbed the mountain. In total, since the first ascent in 1953, 11,000 people have reached the top. At least 320 people have died on the ascent or (more often) the descent.

Video still from the documentary: Mount Everest: A Deadly Ascent. © VTM



Experienced climbers have also grumbled for years about the increasing number of people who want to set a specific record on the deadly mountain. ‘Who protects these people from themselves?’, writes the very experienced Dutch climber Wilco van Rooijen, who himself stood on top of Mount Everest in 2004.

For example, a former British soldier reached the top on Friday ‘as the first man without lower legs’. “He showed the world that a disability doesn’t have to limit you.” says his expedition leader.

Last week, a 59-year-old woman from India was killed in the base camp of the mountain. The woman, who has a pacemaker, wanted to become the oldest Indian on the summit. She became unwell in base camp. The Australian Kennison, who was reported dead on Sunday, climbed the mountain to raise money for people with spinal injuries. Kennison himself broke several bones in a car accident in 2006 and sustained a back injury. He then had to learn to walk again.

27 times up

Two ‘normal’ records were also set this week. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita climbed the mountain for the 27th time. Nobody did that more often. British mountain guide Kenton Cool reached the top for the 17th time, the highest number of ascents by a foreigner.

Kami Rita Sherpa. ©AFP



