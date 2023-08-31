The ice ax rises to plunge into the snow one last time. It’s done: we are at 4,810 meters above sea level on the summit of Mont Blanc, the roof of Europe. A summit that Max – at the time my partner and now husband – had been dreaming of since 2017. Back then for me it was one of his many daydreams, an extreme adventure that I never thought I would undertake. An idea so extravagant as to suddenly transform the proposal of walking the Camino de Santiago into an attractive one.

It is in preparation for the Camino that we approached the mountain. For me it was a rapprochement after the many years since the last parish campsite in South Tyrol. We started with long walks in the humid Emilian countryside and then intensified the effort on our wonderful and unpredictable Apennines. We soon found great satisfaction in tackling ever greater altitude differences, inevitably moving to the Alps. Over time, I realized that Max never missed an opportunity to equip myself with the necessary equipment for the high mountains. I still see myself unwrapping my Christmas present from 2018: an ice axe, a harness and a rope. My forced smile couldn’t quite hide my disappointment. I still remember the laughter with my friends when I showed them the photo of me harnessed, with rope and ice ax in hand in the living room of the house.

2020 – the bearer of Covid, stress and fear – was also the year of change. The need to plan a holiday without the use of planes and hotel facilities due to possible closures concomitant to inevitable new waves, led us to select the tour du Mont Blanc, a 170-kilometre trek around the Mont Blanc massif for a total of about 10,000 meters. Even though the tour has a maximum altitude of 2,600 meters, Max convinced me that it was best to test our ability to walk at high altitudes. The first taste of snow pounded by crampons was to reach Punta Penia on the Marmolada in June 2020. The experience was so exciting that we wanted to raise the bar, so the following month we first reached the summit of Gran Paradiso and then Capanna Margherita on Monte Rose.

My absolute favorite of these excursions is the glacier walk. There, on that white sea, in the middle of the roped party, your mind empties and focuses on the present: don’t step on the rope with crampons or you’ll have to offer the guide a beer, keep the rope taut and follow in the footsteps of those who have paved the way for you too. It doesn’t matter how well known the summit is or how many roped parties are following the same track, when the pace slows down and the only sound is the scratching of crampons on the ice, when my life is in the hands of two other human beings, who mutually entrust their existence in my hands, I always feel part of something big, a little explorer of lands unknown to the most.

The magnificence of being in front of Mont Blanc for all ten days of the tour planted in me a seed of curiosity mixed with fear and respect for this mountain. Perhaps still inebriated by the marriage proposal received in one of the final stages of the tour, I shock Max by informing him that I have studied the offers for Mont Blanc and selected some alpine guide agencies that offer internship packages that could be right for us. At the beginning of 2021 I have already booked for the summer: the package includes two days of preparation and acclimatization ascents and three days to ascend and descend from the summit.

I take this decision very seriously: I increase my training sessions in the pool and, for the first time in my life, I put on running shoes and start running. I have never felt so fit, so aware of my physique. Yes, maybe I push too hard, otherwise I wouldn’t explain the bad feeling of nausea that sometimes grips me while running. At the end of spring I get a bad cold, typical by my standards, except for a lump the size of a hazelnut at the base of my neck that won’t go away. Max has just returned from about six months away, we have to decide the furnishings for the apartment under construction, that nut will go away on its own sooner or later.

Yet the days go by and the hazelnut remains. My mother – who is now an expert on swelling – sends me to the doctor. The doctor sends me to the ultrasound. The ultrasound sends me to oncohematology. There I meet for the first time the Doctor who took care of both my brother and – ten years later – my father, and who with a hug makes you forget for a few seconds the boulder that his patients carry on their shoulders. Now – another decade later – it’s my turn: Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage IV. I still remember the Doctor’s half-smile as he shakes his head in response to my naïve question of whether I can still undertake Mont Blanc that summer.

The diagnosis shakes me to the core: how can my physique, apparently so efficient, have harbored such a great enemy without my knowledge? It’s like a violent tear that cuts the bond of trust I have with my body. In a very rapid sequence after the diagnosis, the oocyte cryopreservation process begins – failed, as it is reported on every fucking new printout of my medical records -, the installation of the hated, but blessed PICC and the first cycle of therapy, at the which five more very long and tiring ones follow. On December 6, 2021 – six months after the diagnosis – I celebrate the last therapy. The check-up on April 28, 2022 sanctions my complete remission.

2022 promises to be a challenging year, but marked by positivity: there will be our wedding, the move to the new apartment and it will end with a much desired honeymoon. In the wake of these favorable thoughts, Max urges me to go back to the mountains. We present our application to participate in a mountaineering course at our section of the CAI and, miraculously, we are accepted. It is a painful course, marked by the death of one of my best friends – a very strong blow, taken in the chest, with failure to open the airbag -, by the inadequacy I feel towards the other participants – I see them all more carefree, more athletic, healthier than me – and by the now inevitable distrust in my physical abilities.

A physical and mental fit is urgently needed and in these situations my best medicine is always to earn a piece of the Camino de Santiago, followed for the occasion by a surfing course in the Cantabrian city of Santander. Back home regenerated, we try a second CAI course, this time climbing. Thanks to the new energies accumulated during the Camino, I am able to experience this course much more in harmony with myself and the other participants. This annus in bonam partem horribilis ends idyllically in the shadow of Mount Cook, once a training destination for none other than Sir Edmund Hillary in view of his expeditions to Everest and Antarctica. Is there perhaps a better way to pull a dusty dream out of the drawer?

Here we go again at the beginning of 2023: I book an internship package for Mont Blanc, leaving all the burden of our preparation to Max. I haven’t worn running shoes since 2021 and I have no intention of putting them back on my feet. I feel like a brake, the fear of falling back into a false self-awareness that – sooner or later – could hurt me with a new evil surprise. The calendar of excursions scheduled for the weekends seems endless and instead August arrives in a flash and it’s already time to prepare the backpack for our mini expedition.

I live the last few days in despair due to a last excursion that went wrong because of the limit that is more difficult for me to overcome: the one imposed by my own head. My body may still have some fuel, but if my head starts telling me I’m tired and can’t do it, the reserve warning light comes on and then we need to quickly run for cover because the range is really minimal.

The very dangerous reserve warning light also comes on at the Goûter refuge, about 1,000 meters in altitude from the summit of Mont Blanc. What to do? Say goodbye to the dream by sticking it to the bottom of the drawer of mismatched socks? Wasting months of training, years of preparation, as well as a decent amount of money on a whim of your own mind? No, not this time.

Thanks to our guide’s expert pace, slow and steady, I decided to focus on one movement at a time: inhale, one step, another, pick, exhale and forward. Instead of looking at how far we still have to go, I look down and always marvel at how far we have already come thanks to the all-important “weary driving pace”. Despite all the efforts to focus, the dark thoughts still manage to break the lines and it is in those moments that I try to visualize myself on the yellowish hospital chair, attached to the chemo bag, terrified, but ready for the inevitable hell that will follow in a few hours.

If I managed to emerge psychologically bruised, but alive, if my body was able to recover after such a battle and bring me here, a few meters from the top of one of the Seven Summits, in the middle of one of the most beautiful glaciers in the world, Do I really want to sabotage myself by burdening myself with totally useless thoughts? With every gloomy thought, I always and only ask myself this question and – thanks to the encouragement of my companions and in the background the notes of “Bella Ciao” ​​whistled by our guide – the answer is always a clear and clear no.

The satisfaction of reaching the summit is immense, from ours also an amazing sun and a disconcerting clarity that allows you to stretch your gaze to 360 degrees around us. Still more lasting, however, is the pride of having made it – as a physicist and as a mind – exactly two years after the second cycle of chemotherapy.

This mountain has repaired the tear of trust between me and my body with rope and knots. I’m not ready to put my running shoes back on yet, but who knows… Maybe in preparation for the next adventure!

