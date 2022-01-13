Caro North is drawn to the highest peaks in the world early on – they are both a dream and a nightmare: they give her life, many of her friends died there. Why does she continue anyway?

S.he is the face of the European Outdoor Film Tour, which will stop in thirteen countries until mid-February. She looks at you from the poster announcing the tour, marked by exertion and the weather, alert and focused: Caro North, 30 years old, mountaineer, skier, mountain guide, went to school in Darmstadt, lives in Switzerland near Verbier or in your VW bus or in a tent anywhere in the world. The film about her, part of the tour, shows her climbing, paragliding and skiing. Shows her as a mountain guide, an athlete, as a person.

A radiant heroine. This is how they could be sold. But that’s not for Caro North. Mountaineers as heroic figures, she doesn’t like this picture because the hero myth obscures many a problem. Nobody wants to show weakness in alpinism. Nobody talk about the downside. About the many casualties. About heavy losses. About death. About psychological help you need. About a life that goes through ups and downs. After a big tour, she says, one is exhausted, physically and mentally. The counterbalance to the overwhelming feeling on the mountain is then: sadness. No one likes to talk about any of this.