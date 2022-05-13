The first ascent of the west face of Changabang (Indian Himalayas, 6,864 m) merited a book signed by Peter Boardman and entitled The shining mountain. The second repetition of this legendary route has finally arrived, 46 years later and, for the moment, it has only deserved a brief statement with echoes of a telegram signed by a New Zealand mountaineering team: “Despite having more than 20 attempts , Changabang had not known a single successful ascent back to base camp for 24 years (46 years in the case of the west face). This is no longer the case, since three members of the New Zealand mountaineering team made the second ascent of the west ridge to the top last week. The statement mixes great news with inaccurate data, since it forgets that although 24 years ago a team overcame the north face to reach the top, another team climbed the north face in three days in 2018.

The weight of the terrible story of the shining mountain, an immersion in the psychology of a rope made up of two young mountaineers named Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker, has been a unique brake to measure up to this wall that shines when the evening sun bathes its white granite. Both Englishmen barely knew each other when they blew up all the conventions assumed to measure themselves against a mountain of almost seven thousand meters: there where only numerous teams, high-altitude porters and tons of material worked to besiege a wall, Boardman and Tasker decided to go alone. For 25 days they crawled up and down the wall, enduring all imaginable discomfort and, moreover, closely watching each other to prevent either of them from giving in to fear of the unknown or to the ordeal of their climb. They ended up becoming such friends that they died hand in hand above 8,000 meters on Everest in 1982, trying to climb the Northeast Ridge. The experience at Changabang had convinced them that there was no challenge they could not measure up to.

The five members of the New Zealand mountaineering team, James Hobson, Kim Ladiges, Matt Scholes, Tim Macartney-Snape and Daniel Joll, had their plans to travel to India ruined when the pandemic hit. The anxiety generated by more than two years of waiting almost devoured them, but they never considered giving up. Before traveling, the team traveled to Chamonix, where they tested their equipment, especially the hammocks where they would sleep on the wall. In 1976, Boardman and Tasker tested theirs by sleeping in the cold room of the food store where Tasker worked. During the past month of March, the five crossed several legendary walls of the place where mountaineering was born: the south face of Mont Blanc or the north of Dru, where they endured temperatures of up to minus 30 degrees: ideal conditions to imagine what was coming their way above and “to remember how one equips one to do mountaineering”.

View of the west ridge of Changabang.

Now, three of them have made history. The New Zealander Joll and the Australians Scholes and Ladiges have once again managed to overcome the rock collapses, the mixed pitches, the complicated access to a wall that is as beautiful as it is intimidating. Their success west of the Changabang puts into perspective the limits reached nearly half a century ago by Boardman and Tasker: their contemporaries almost laughed at them when they set out their goal and drew on characteristic British irony to gauge their chances of success. No one knew then that they were orchestrating a coup d’état against what was established: it is still difficult today to find climbers capable of substantially improving what was done in the late 70s and 80s in the Himalayas.

While some kind of detail arrives about this first repetition of the west edge of Changabang, one wonders what kind of story will accompany the feat: Will there be a book that narrates the coexistence and experiences of Joll, Scholl and Ladiges? Or will communication have the sign of the times and will it fit in a tweet? While this is cleared up, it pays to return again and again to the work of Peter Boardman: “It takes a lot of resistance to crush the hopes and ambitions of your childhood dreams, and submit you to a routine of work that fits a small tooth of the great gear of western civilization. ‘Very brave mountaineers’. But what are mountaineers? Professional heroes of the western world? Escapist parasites playing adventurers? Obsessive hipsters doing something different? Egocentric malcontents who lack the discipline to conform to the rules? Boardman and Tasker gave alpinism an intimate and philosophical account at the height of their best ascents. And this is a combination that today, and without knowing exactly why, it is very difficult to find.

