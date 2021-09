Genoa – The Ligurian Camilla Moroni won the silver medal at the World Climbing Championships, in Moscow, in the boulder category. The specialty will also be present at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Genoese finished behind the American champion Natalia Grossman and in front of the highly rated Serbian athlete, Stasa Gejo. The Russian Elena Krasovsaia did not get on the podium, finishing in fourth place.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS