The sport is characterized by being very social. Almost all of us grew up training in teams and bouldering or lead climbing with other friends. That’s the most fun. If you’re trying to solve a puzzle and there are five of you, it will be easier to solve it. Everyone has an idea, everyone has an approach. That’s how you find the most efficient solution. It’s the same with bouldering, everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, different approaches. You solve boulders much faster and can learn from each other when you go bouldering together. That’s how we all train, the top athletes. We also plan the route together on the big stage.