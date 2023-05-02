Climbing | American mountaineer died on Mount Everest

The unwell climber died at an altitude of 6,400 meters.

American a mountaineer died on Monday on the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, the news agency AFP reports. The tour operator confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

“He felt unwell and died in the second camp. His body is being brought off the mountain,” a representative of Beyul Adventure told AFP.

Mount Everest’s second camp is located at an altitude of 6,400 meters. The 69-year-old climber was in the camp getting used to the high altitude.

Beyul Adventure is the local partner of the US company International Mountain Guides (IMG). IMG also reported on the death on their website.

“We can confirm that the incident was not due to an accident or the conditions of the route, which could potentially have an impact on others on the mountain,” IMG director Eric Simonson said deeply on behalf of the company and its personnel.

Death is already the fourth since the spring climbing season started on Mount Everest. According to AFP, an average of five climbers die on the mountain every year.

Three Nepali mountaineers died in April after falling into a deep gully during a route maintenance mission.

According to AFP, Nepal has issued 466 permits to climb Mount Everest. Since most of them need a guide, more than 900 people try to reach the top of the world’s highest mountain during the peak season, which ends in early June.