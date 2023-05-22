Climbing | Already the tenth victim of the season on Everest – the Australian had previously had a violent crash

Jason Bernard Kennison died on Everest at the weekend.

From an Australian Jason Bernard of Kennison40, became the tenth climber to die this spring while attempting the world’s highest mountain, Everest.

Kennison, who survived a bad car accident in 2006, died on Friday. He had previously become unwell, the news agency AFP says.

Director of Asian Trekking Dawa Steven Sherpa told AFP that efforts were still being made to rescue Kennison on the mountain.

“Because their [vaellusryhmän oppaiden] the oxygen bottles that were with them were running out, they decided to descend to the quad camp, hoping to climb back with new oxygen bottles to save him,” Šerpa said.

“There was high wind and bad weather, which prevented them from bringing him down. He died in the ‘balcony area’.”

The Balcony area is a place on Everest located at an altitude of about 8,400 meters, where you can rest before climbing to the top.

Kennison is the sixth non-Nepalese victim of the spring climbing season. Four of the dead are Sherpas.

Australian according to the media, it took several years for Kennison to be able to walk again after the car accident. He suffered several injuries in the crash, including a spinal cord injury.

With his Everest climb, Kennison raised funds for the Australian Spinal Cord Injury Association.