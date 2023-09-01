Home page World

From: Stefanie Lipfert

Split

During the ascent of the Zugspitze, a mountaineer makes an emergency call: she was surprised by fresh snow and did not dare to release the safety rope.

Munich – Hiking is very popular with many. Many are drawn to Austria, Switzerland or the Alpine regions. But doing so can be very dangerous. Vacationers and sports enthusiasts are drawn to the beautiful nature. However, the sometimes difficult ascents always harbor dangers for the mountaineers. A mountaineer on the Zugspitze also found herself in a tricky situation.

On Wednesday (August 30th) a mountaineer made an emergency call from the Zugspitze. (Iconic image) © IMAGO

On Wednesday (May 30th), a mountaineer was surprised by wintry conditions on her hiking route. According to the Tyrolean newspaper a 42-year-old climbed the “Stopselzieh” via ferrata for her hike to the Zugspitze. However, fresh snow fell on the day the mountaineer chose for her ascent.

Woman doesn’t dare to loosen the safety rope – and alerts mountain rescue

At around 11.15 a.m. she came to the exit, she was secured to a steel cable. Due to the wintry conditions, however, the woman did not dare to release the safety rope in order to tackle the stretch ahead of her. According to the Tyrolean newspaper then she made an emergency call. If you get into trouble, you can get help from the mountain rescue service. However, there are also regulations there. A call from German hikers horrifies the mountain rescue team.

The Zugspitze At 2,962 meters, the Zugspitze is the highest mountain in Germany. The Tyrolean Zugspitzbahn takes you directly to the summit from Ehrwald. Within 10 minutes you can reach a height difference of 1,725 ​​meters. Part of the Zugspitze lies on Austrian territory, the border between Germany and Austria runs across the western summit. (Source: zugspitze.at)

Surprised by snow: climber makes an emergency call

According to alpin.de, there have been several centimeters of fresh snow on the Zugspitze over the past few days as the weather has changed. The Ehrwald mountain rescue service descended from the Zugspitzbahn mountain station to the mountaineer. The woman was professionally secured by mountain rescue.

The Zugspitze is a popular hiking destination for mountaineers. © IMAGO/Bernd Leitner

Together with the mountain rescue team, she climbed back up to the mountain station. According to information, she was able to be rescued unharmed and was taken back to the valley by train.

Unfortunately, mountaineers find themselves in dangerous situations every year that can end fatally. Just recently, three mountaineers died in an ice avalanche on an Alpine glacier. The Austrian Mountain Rescue Service (ÖBRD) informs hikers about what needs to be considered when climbing mountains.

Response in emergencies:

keep Calm

Provide first aid and secure the injured

Dial an emergency number (Alpine emergency number 140 or European emergency number 112) Describe the accident and location as precisely as possible Follow the instructions and wait at the scene of the accident until help arrives.

Make calls sparingly so that the battery lasts a long time

(Source: Austrian Mountain Rescue)

Climbers should honestly assess their own skills and strength. The length and difficulty of the tour should be based on these basic requirements when planning. The Austrian Federal Republic of Germany names overtiredness, exhaustion and excessive demands as frequent causes of accidents. Careful route planning is the be-all and end-all. An alternative should also be planned if the local conditions change in such a way that the tour becomes too dangerous.

ÖBRD recommends emergency equipment with cards, mobile phones and the like.

The equipment should be adapted to the weather and the duration, type and difficulty of the tour. The Austrian Federal Republic of Germany advises to always have emergency equipment such as maps, backpack pharmacy, bivouac sack, mobile phone with a fully charged battery, acoustic/optical signaling devices, rain protection and a lamp with you.

Information from weather or avalanche warning services should be obtained when planning the tour. If the weather changes, hikers should turn around in good time and seek shelter, because wet and cold quickly lead to hypothermia. (sli)

During a climbing tour in the Verwallberge in Austria, a mountaineer falls and takes her mountain guide with her to her death. (sli)