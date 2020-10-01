Two climbers from Mytishchi near Moscow, lost on Elbrus at an altitude of 4.8 thousand meters, were evacuated, reports RIA News with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for Kabardino-Balkaria.

On Wednesday evening on Elbrus, an unregistered group of two climbers asked for help. Four rescuers of the Elbrus high-mountainous search and rescue squad of the Russian Emergencies Ministry went to search and rescue operations.

Rescuers lowered the climbers to the Azau glade, the rescued refused medical assistance.

Earlier it became known that one of the climbers who got lost on Elbrus died. On Elbrus, due to poor visibility, a group of ten climbers got off the route.