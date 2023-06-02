Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Two climbers were found lifeless at 3,500 meters. © Sachelle Babbar/dpa

Two men have crashed and died near Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Their bodies were found at 3,500 meters.

Chamonix/Munich – Two climbers have died in the French Alps. On Thursday afternoon (June 1), the bodies of a 60-year-old mountain guide and a 28-year-old from the Paris area were found in the French Alps. The broadcaster reported France Bleu on Friday (June 2nd). A rope team found the bodies of the two men near Mont Blanc at an altitude of 3,500 meters.

France: Mountaineers die on Mont Blanc

The investigators suspect that the two men had an accident while abseiling and fell several hundred meters down. It is assumed that the abseil anchorage has given way. The mountain guide is said to have been an experienced mountaineer who worked for the French mountain rescue service PGHM, according to the broadcaster, citing the newspaper Dauphine Libere reported.

A few days ago, the missing German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger was found on the eight thousand meter high Kangchenjunga in the Himalayas. He had been alone on the third highest mountain in the world, on the border between India and Nepal. (vk)