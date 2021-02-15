Sean Villanueva O ‘Driscoll, on top of one of the seven needles of Fitz Roy in the Andes. (INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOTS)

In the general opinion, in the small circle of climbers, it is a feat, a performance. The Belgian, Sean Villanueva O ‘Driscoll, 40, has just climbed the seven needles of Fitz Roy in the Andes, alone, with a simple rope and his rations, and what is more in the opposite direction of that taken by all those that preceded it. On the other side of the globe, in Patagonia, the Fitz Roy is a series of rocky peaks located on the border between Chile and Argentina and culminating at 3,400 meters. A landscape that is both majestic and overwhelming with monoliths floating in the clouds, hostile, mineral and icy. All that adores, paradoxically, Sean Villanueva, climber from the flat country.

He started climbing at the age of 13, indoors, on artificial walls, then he moved on to cliffs, before specializing as an adult on what we call “big walls” in the climbers’ jardon. , mountain sides that require several days of ascent. In fifteen years, he has laid his hands everywhere: Himalayas, Mont-Blanc, rocky mountains in the United States, Mexico, or even Greenland with a particularly difficult wall for which he received the Piolet d’Or in 2010.

For the rest, Sean Villanueva is an original, an atypical. A musician climber who never climbs without his Irish flute, for the pleasure of playing once he gets to the top, “because the acoustics, he said to Mountain Magazine, is very good on the summits “. Original therefore. Bon vivant vegan too, who shares his green curry recipes with his subscribers on Instagram. He also prepares his rations himself when he goes on an adventure. All kinds of rations, including his birthday cakes. That’s what he did there, crossing the Fitz Roy, since he celebrated his 40th birthday on February 7, during his odyssey. Seven cupcakes: one for each of the seven peaks.

There is less ice, less snow, some routes are more dangerous. We climbers see the impact of human activity. Sean Villanueva O’Driscoll, ascensionist at La Fabrique Verticale

In the photo he published, Sean Villanueva shouts his joy, his face bathed in sunshine, against the backdrop of a rocky outcrop and a perfectly azure sky. Idyllic image, where the horizon line is virgin of any pollution. “Yet there is less ice, less snow, he confided a few months ago in an interview with The Vertical FactoryWe climbers see the impact of human activity, but to effectively convey the importance of respecting the mountain, we must always maintain a positive attitude. “ In other words, not to give lessons, but for example to show that one can accomplish feats with little: a simple rope and homemade cakes. It is meditated, philosophy of a lover of verticals from a country without mountains.

