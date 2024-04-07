Javier Delgiudice He has been living in Colombia for more than 20 years; but, as he rightly says, he never stopped coming to Peru, his homeland. He does it for his affections (he has a large part of his family here), in addition to being required for some productions and, very often, as master of ceremonies.

His last stay was to take part in 'Climb up to my cloud'a feature film that will tell the story of the successful children's program from the nineties 'Cloudlight'. The actor will play the character of a senior executive at Panamericana Televisión, where the remembered children's program was broadcast. The premiere will be on September 26.

Under the direction of Sergio Barrio and produced by Gustavo Sánchez, the story of the boom that not only revolutionized Peruvian television will be presented. The leading roles fall to the actresses Silvana Cañote and Alessa Esparza, who will give life to the Dalinas Mónica Santa María and Almendra Gomelsky. Andrés Wiese and Christian Thorsen also star. “Gustavo Sánchez approached me about a character, we talked and I accepted. I am from the generation of Yola Polastri, of Uncle Johnny and of course I experienced the Nubeluz phenomenon. Those were times of white, transparent television that you could watch as a family. And I think that, in general, that is what is needed a little bit. Although, of course, television has changed and so has technology. Now, in a house there can be five people watching five different things on different devices. The supply has been greatly diversified and this has caused the market to grow as well,” he says.

Besides filming, what else did Javier do in Peru?

Delgiudice, whose work has been for Televisa, Netflix, RCN Televisión, Telemundo, FOX, Caracol, Teleset & Sony International, RTI Colombia, Venevisión Internacional, Univisión, RCN Televisión, among other networks, took advantage of his stay to find out in detail what A group of audiovisual professionals in Peru seeks to promote incentives to generate and attract more international productions. “We have an immense capacity to produce and what we need is for people who come from abroad to be able to receive incentives like they receive in Colombia, the Dominican Republic or Spain. “They see us as a market and obtain benefits.”

He adds that the project is in progress. “Hopefully it can be achieved, but there is already a line drawn by a group of people who have managed to have rapprochement with the State. We have a country that can offer you all the locations you need, coupled with great technical and artistic talent.”

“Outside they see us as an interesting market, but that what is sold outside is not being produced. We need to produce on equal terms with the rest of the countries that have managed to position themselves, such as Colombia and Mexico”, he points out.

What are we missing?

Produce with international invoice. Have attractive stories for the outside world and budgets that allow you to compete in the best way. Budgets must include technology, all of a high level, and in parallel have national and international actors.

What other productions has Javier Delgiudice worked on?

Delgiudice has taken part in plays, series, soap operas and films. In the country of coffee she has participated in almost thirty productions. Some of the titles in which he has worked between Peru, Colombia and Mexico are: 'Narcos' (first season), 'El Chivo', 'Victoria', 'Rosa Mística', 'Asu Mare' 2 and 3, 'Te la dedico', 'Operación Pacífico', 'Princesses', 'Come dance Quinceañera', among others.

