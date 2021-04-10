Russian climatologists Konstantin Gribanov and Yekaterina Pestryakova warned Russians that due to global climate change in Russia dangerous weather phenomena will become more frequent, “chaos will intensify.” Writes about this URA.RU.

Gribanov stressed that extreme weather anomalies are increasing due to climate warming caused by the accumulation of the greenhouse effect. The specialist explained that with heat waves that pass through the territory of the European part of Russia, the temperature peaks slowly increase.

Pestryakova, in a conversation with the publication, warned about the risk of squalls, tornadoes, severe frosts and snowstorms. According to her, this is due to anthropogenic impact. “The underlying surface is changing: forests are being reduced, there is more plowing and desertification,” she explained.

Earlier, Andrey Kiselev, a leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, called global warming the main climatic threat for Russia. According to him, on the territory of the country it goes 2.5 times faster than in other states, and even faster in the Arctic.