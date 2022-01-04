The weather in 2022 is expected to be as “nervous” as in the past. Radio Sputnik Russians broadcast this warned Director of the Climate and Energy Program of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Russia, climatologist Alexei Kokorin.

He explained that one should prepare for the same number of temperature records and strange distribution of precipitation. According to the expert, it is safe to say that the long-term tendency towards the formation of unstable weather will continue.

One of the key parameters affecting the weather, Kokorin called the cyclical La Niña phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, when the water becomes colder due to strong winds. The climate will become warmer when another phase, El Niño, comes.

Earlier, Kokorin told “Lente.ru” that in 100 years, under the optimistic scenario, the climate will remain the same in most of the planet. Nevertheless, such unpleasant phenomena as record heat, tornadoes, tornadoes, blizzards, storms will regularly occur. “That is, we will live in the same climate, but more uneven than 100 years ago or even now. People will have to leave some areas: due to the shortage of fresh water, it will be impossible to farm and live there. I believe that in this case, about 10 percent of the world’s inhabitants will become climate migrants, ”he said.

If humanity fails to stop global warming, the climate will change 10 times in comparison with the present time, Kokorin is sure. And not 10 percent will become refugees, but already a third of the world’s population.