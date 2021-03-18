Andrey Kiselev, a leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, explained why global warming in Russia is happening faster than in other countries.

According to the specialist, the zone in which Russia is located (middle latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere) is the only one on Earth where the land is larger than the ocean area. In all other zones, on the contrary, therefore, the country is warming faster than in the rest of the world.

“The ocean is a huge accumulator of heat: when it’s hot, that part of the heat that is in the atmosphere goes into the ocean, and when the atmosphere, on the contrary, cools, then part of this heat in the ocean returns back to the atmosphere. There is an exchange between the ocean and the atmosphere. As a result, this leads to a softening of the situation “, – writes”Sight»On Wednesday, March 17th.

Kiselev noted that such warming has both positive and negative consequences. So, due to warming, ice breaks open earlier in the northern Arctic seas, thanks to which the Northern sea mud can be used more actively. It is also possible to grow crops that do not grow in cold climates.

“But there is also a downside: for these new crops, various pests will come, from locusts to other pests. But the biggest and most serious threat to us is the degradation of permafrost, ”Kiselev stressed.

As a result of degradation, accidents and disasters can begin, the specialist explained. In addition, permafrost contains a large amount of greenhouse gases that are triggered by global warming.

“They, accordingly, will be released and enter the atmosphere, due to which the greenhouse effect will be further enhanced,” he explained.

Earlier, on March 16, meteorologist Roman Vilfand announced the consequences of global warming for the country. According to the specialist, this could lead to an increase in dry periods.