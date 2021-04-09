The amount of precipitation in Crimea will decrease, which will lead to a moisture deficit in the entire region. Such a disappointing forecast regarding the water supply of the peninsula was given in an interview to Lente.ru by Vladimir Semyonov, head of the climatology laboratory of the Institute of Geography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, deputy director of the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to him, this is due to the movement of the Azov anticyclone, which goes further east and strengthens the anticyclonic region in the subtropics. “That is, the intensity of the anticyclone is increasing, and the anticyclone is the descending currents of cool dry air that dries up the region,” explained Semenov.

Crimea, of course, will not dry up completely. There will be precipitation, but it will decrease by 10-15 percent. Although this, of course, is essential for the region. Moisture deficiency conditions will continue and something needs to be done about it

At the same time, Semenov noted that, despite the general trend, the likelihood of rare and intense showers in Crimea is not excluded.

In 2020, it became known that almost all major rivers of Crimea were dry. The hydrometeorological center warned that the region should not count on heavy rains to solve the problem due to its location in the steppe zone. This year, the largest waterfall of the Uchan-Su peninsula has dried up. Due to problems with water supply in Crimea, water supply schedules are in effect.