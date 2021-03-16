Over the past 30 years, the cold half of the year in Russia has decreased by almost a month, and if Russia does not restrain greenhouse gas emissions, the average daily temperature in summer will increase by eight degrees, and in winter – by 10. This was stated on March 16 by climatologist Vladimir Semyonov.

Thus, he commented on the forecast of Chinese scientists, who predicted the countries of the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth to increase the length of the summer to six months by 2100.

After analyzing the weather data from 1952 to 2011, they came to the conclusion that by the end of the 21st century, summer will begin no later than May 6 and last until October 19, and winter will last from mid-December to mid-January.

“Accordingly, if in Moscow or St. Petersburg the average daily temperature in summer is 15 degrees, this means that during the day it is over 20 degrees, and at night it is ten. If we add eight more degrees to this, it turns out that in St. Petersburg in the summer in July the temperature will be stable at 30 degrees, and April will be the same as June, “- explained Semenov in an interview”Channel Five“.

The specialist drew attention to the fact that if the world adheres to the Paris agreement on climate at least a little, then by 2100 the temperature in Russia will rise by only five to six degrees. At the same time, the purpose of the agreement is to contain the increase in temperature below two degrees.

On March 14, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, urged not to be afraid of climate warming. Warming is inevitable, he said, but don’t expect northern hemisphere winters to last up to two months by the end of the millennium. The specialist emphasized that natural factors have less impact on climate change compared to human activities.

At the same time, he noted that the last 150 years were marked for our planet by a record increase in the average annual temperature, which increased by one degree. For Russia, such a dramatic global warming could lead to an increase in dry periods.