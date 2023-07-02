Climatologist Kokorin: by the end of the 21st century, a third of the world’s population will become climate migrants

In a worst-case climate change scenario, by the end of the 21st century, about three billion people will be forced to change their place of residence – that is, about a third of the world’s population. The number of future climate migrants was named by climatologist Alexei Kokorin in an interview with RIA News.

According to Kokorin, at best, 10 percent of earthlings will become migrants. The climatologist noted that in order to avoid a negative scenario, the authorities of the countries must achieve carbon neutrality.

Even with a favorable outcome of events, part of the world’s population will still be forced to leave their native lands due to a shortage of drinking water, the specialist emphasized.

Earlier, British scientists from the University of Exeter found that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as envisaged by the Paris Agreement, will not be able to save humanity from catastrophe.