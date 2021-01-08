The coming summer in Russia may be abnormally dry, said Ekaterina Pestryakova, a meteorologist, climatologist, member of the Russian Geographical Society.

According to her, such a development of events is possible if the anticyclone established in the Urals and Siberia continues.

According to the climatologist, there has been a steady anticyclone in Siberia for the last two years. Now he has come to the Urals. In this regard, the regions have cold air and no precipitation. It is likely that it will continue until summer, the expert said.

“In winter, the anticyclone brings a cold wind, and in summer it is hot. I think the summer will be warm, there will be less precipitation. I am very much afraid of a dry summer. The trend of recent years is becoming drier. This is bad, “- quotes Pestryakova URA.RU.

Another anomalous phenomenon this year, the specialist called high blood pressure in Ukrala (10 mm higher than normal). According to her, cloudless and frosty weather is observed due to such pressure, which is harmful from the point of view of ecology, since impurities are dispersed in the atmosphere.

On January 7, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, announced that anomalous Siberian frosts would come to Moscow next week. According to him, a powerful cold snap will begin in the evening on January 10. At the same time, on the night of January 12, it will get colder to –20 … –25 degrees.