Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, stated that today is the first day of September, the first day of the climatic autumn season in the northern half of the Earth, and it will continue until the end of November.

Al-Jarwan mentioned that the temperatures in the region decrease gradually during the month of September, so that the minimum temperatures are below 20 degrees Celsius in the highlands, starting from mid-September, and in the wild areas, starting from mid-October.

He pointed out that the humidity rises, and fog and dew form in the morning, and clouds come in from the northern side, starting in mid-October, and the chance of rain increases, starting in November.

He said that the agricultural season and the autumn agricultural season begin in the region, where the seeds of most vegetable varieties are sown, palm seedlings are transported, fruit and tree seedlings are planted, the Sidr blossoms and the palm stump grows.

He explained that the general climatic rates for the month of September: temperatures 41-24 C, relative humidity 88-32%, precipitation 2 mm, average atmospheric pressure 1004 mb, solar radiation rate 5800 wh/m2.