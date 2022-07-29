To have more information on its platform, Climatempo closed an unprecedented partnership with the German GIZ Brasil and the Energy Research Company (EPE) for the construction of the largest database aimed at the wind and solar sector in the country.

The project aims to become the most complete online hub where a historical database of reliable climate data for the sector will be available, according to the head of operations, Patrícia Madeira.

The platform will gather information from the last 40 years on wind speed and direction at different altitudes, solar radiation, among others. All to not predict the wrong time.

(Note published in issue 1284 of Dinheiro Magazine)