Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 16:04

The recent cold front that hit São Paulo brought relief to areas affected by fires, albeit temporarily. According to Climatempo, the number of fires in the state should decrease by Monday (26) due to the sharp drop in temperature, which will help prevent new fires for a few days.

However, the situation could become more complicated again from the end of next week. The forecast indicates that there will be no new rains until at least the end of the first half of September, and the heat is expected to increase rapidly. These conditions could contribute to an increase in the number of fires, requiring continued attention from authorities and the population, warned Climatempo.

In addition, the cold front also helped clear the air and settle dust in areas such as Campinas, São Carlos and Ribeirão Preto. Since the beginning of August, São Paulo has registered 3,175 fires, the highest number for the month since 1998, according to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).