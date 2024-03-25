This Monday a fall of snow either sleet in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa and Baja California, and rains strong in Sonora and Chihuahua, in addition to the fact that, on the contrary, more than half of the states of Mexico are forecast heat between 35 and 45 degrees, depending on the Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

at dawn

Early this Monday, the front cold 42 will move over the north of the country, will be associated with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet streams, conditions that gave rise to the Eighth winter storm of the season over northwest Mexico; This front will interact with a dry line over northern Coahuila, details the SMN.

The aforementioned systems will facilitate rains strong with very strong points in Baja California, rains strong occasional spells in Sonora and Chihuahua, showers in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, and rains isolated in Durango and Coahuila, said rains They will be accompanied by possible electric shocks.

Likewise, a marked drop in temperature is forecast in the northwest and north of the national territory, as well as snow or sleet in areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, extending to the mountains of Durango and Sinaloa (north) during the early hours of Monday. .

Also, wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected in Chihuahua and Durango; gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Baja California and Sonora; gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Zacatecas, with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

Also, waves of 2 to 4 meters high are forecast on the western coast of Baja California and 1 to 3 meters on the western coast of Baja California Sur. On the other hand, strong to very strong wind gusts with dust devils are expected in the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico; and wind with a southern component (surada) from strong to very strong in the northeast, east and southeast of the country.

On day

Already on Monday, cold front 42 will move over the northeast of the national territory, while the Eighth winter storm will be located north of Mexico, associated with a polar trough to the north of the national territory, and in combination with the currents in polar and subtropical jet, will cause very strong to intense gusts of wind in the aforementioned regions, as well as a marked decrease in daytime temperatures, rains and showers in the northwest and north of the country, with occasional heavy rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, in addition to probability of snow or sleet in areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa (northern mountains), and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

On the other hand, the low probability of rain will continue over entities in the northeast, west, center, east, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to a hot to very hot environment in most of the national territory. , except in the northwest and north, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 40 °C in areas of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Finally, strong to very strong wind gusts with dust devils are forecast in the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, and wind from the south (surada) will continue with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Veracruz ( south), Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Rain forecast for this Monday, March 25, 2024:

Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Durango and Sinaloa.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur and Chiapas.

Possible snow or sleet: areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa (northern mountains), and during the morning in Baja California.

Heavy to very heavy rains could cause landslides, ponding and flooding.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Monday, March 25, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos (south), Puebla (north) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila (east), Jalisco (coast) and Colima.

Forecast of minimum temperatures at dawn this Monday, March 25, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountain ranges of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Coahuila, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for this Monday, March 25, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils: Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Querétaro.

Wind with a southern component (surada) with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h: Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Mexico City and Morelos.

Waves 2 to 4 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.