Climate | Warmer in Greenland than in a thousand years

Danish researchers investigated past temperatures by drilling ice and snow samples from the continental glacier.

Temperatures In Greenland, they are in some places higher than in a thousand years. This is evident from a Danish study, which was carried out by drilling into Greenland’s continental glacier and analyzing its layers. The study was published in a scientific journal In Nature.

“The results confirm the bad news, which unfortunately we already knew. It is clear that we need to get global warming under control in order to stop the melting of Greenland’s continental ice,” the news agency told AFP Bo Møllesøe Vinther, one of the authors of the study. He who works as an assistant professor of climate physics at the University of Copenhagen.

By drilling into the continental ice and taking ice and snow samples from it, the researchers were able to find out the temperatures in North and Central Greenland from 1000 to 2021. According to the results, the warming of the years 2000–2011 will almost certainly exceed the temperature range of pre-industrial times. In that decade, the temperature was on average 1.5 degrees higher than in the 20th century.

The melting of Greenland’s continental ice is already causing a rise in the sea level, which threatens to drown the homes of millions of people living on the coasts in the coming decades and centuries. The melting of Greenland’s ice is the most significant factor causing sea level rise.