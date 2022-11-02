Thursday, November 3, 2022
Climate | UN: The climate has warmed in Europe more than twice compared to the world average

November 2, 2022
According to the report, temperatures in the European region have risen on average by half a degree every decade since 1991.

Temperatures In Europe have risen more than twice the world average in the last 30 years.

This is what the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service state in their joint report.

According to the report, temperatures in the European region have risen on average by half a degree every decade since 1991. Climate warming is therefore the fastest in Europe compared to all other continents.

As a result of warming, alpine glaciers lost 30 meters of ice thickness between 1997 and 2021. Greenland’s glacier is also melting rapidly and accelerating sea level rise.

In the report warned that global warming is likely to continue to rise across Europe faster than changes in global average temperature.

“Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from extreme weather events,” said the WMO Director Petteri Taalas in a statement according to news agency AFP.

The report was published before the UN’s 27th climate conference starting on Sunday in Egypt.

