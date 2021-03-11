By Gérard Le Puill

The Parliament has just started the debate on the inclusion of environmental protection in the Constitution. Ahead of the debate on this law, the FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs unions have just released a document entitled “Making the climate challenge an opportunity for the farm in France”. In this 22-page document, the foreword starts from the following observation: “In France, 30 to 70% of stagnation in common wheat production is attributable to climate change. In the vineyard, the harvests were made a month earlier than in 1950. In 2018, the total losses linked to drought were estimated at 2 billion euros for the livestock sector (…) Maintaining food independence remains a challenge. a major geostrategic stake on all the continents of the planet (…) Faced with these ambitious French carbon neutrality objectives, the temptation to “seal” French production is certainly not the solution, at the risk of favoring imports and carbon leakage. Between 2000 and 2018, imports of meat and offal increased by 50% and fruit imports more than doubled ”.

This observation is relevant and we showed here a few days ago how corporate catering, managed by multinationals like Sodexo, favored low-cost meat imports to the detriment of national production, while increasing the carbon footprint of the meals served. in canteens. As recently as yesterday, we also showed that the decision taken by France but by other European countries – not to coat the sugar beet seedlings with a substance to combat the yellows of the plant had reduced d ‘one third of the beet yields in our country alone and leads to the closure of four sugar factories.

ADEME’s unsuitable carbon tools

Regarding greenhouse gas emissions attributable to agricultural production, the two unions consider that “the use of life cycle analysis (LCA) for food products via the AgriBalyse tool (developed by ADEME ) is not robust enough for broader environmental labeling than the carbon approach alone ”. Also according to this document from the two unions, “LCA, based on the environmental impact per kilo, does not reflect all of the complexity of food products and may tend to favor foreign intensive production systems”.

They note that ADEME’s calculations, via this LCA tool, “show that a ruminant farm in pasture, almost in the majority in France, produces 30% more CO2 equivalent than a North American“ feedlot ”farm. because its yield in a kilogram of meat produced for the same area is lower ”. In short, ADEME’s calculations do not take into account carbon storage in the millions of hectares of natural meadows used in France to graze millions of cattle and sheep. Hence this proposal from the two unions: “it is essential that the method of calculation proposed by the bill leads to that products from French agriculture, local and labeled are more efficient in the eyes of the climate than many imported food products ”.

Calculate the entire carbon footprint of imported products

Let us add that many food products imported into France are produced in countries with low labor costs against a background of social, fiscal and environmental dumping. The two unions point out by asserting that currently “the share of imports in the consumption of sheepmeat in France amounts to 56%; the share of poultry meat imports represents around 60%, and this percentage rises to over 80% for standard chicken ”. Even 31% of organic products consumed in France are imported for the same reasons of cost price. What ADEME seems to hide in its way of calculating the carbon footprint of our food.

In their joint text, the FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs make several proposals to improve the bill aimed at combating climate change. Thus, “with regard to public food procurement, FNSEA and JA propose the addition of an additional article which aims to relax the conditions for awarding public contracts so as to facilitate public buyers to use the € 80,000 threshold for stock up on “fresh products with a unique and territorialized origin”. This logic could be articulated with the possibility of using a “locavore” label in order to be able to promote this type of approach, at a lower cost and without additional constraints ”, they specify.

For quality food aid

Among the other proposals made by the two unions is also “the establishment of a check or a food card, for food aid focused on quality food. All fresh and seasonal products concerned by the banner “closer to home and to your tastes” initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture would be concerned (…) This system would be added to existing social measures without however coming s ‘substitute for it. Beyond the practical aspect of the means proposed, the advantage is also not to stigmatize the populations who would have recourse to it ”.

While it is a question of introducing a taxation of nitrogenous fertilizers in articles 62 and 63 of the bill, which would only apply to France within Europe, the two unions believe that it “does not” It is not conceivable to introduce a Franco-French royalty on nitrogenous fertilizers, a source of significant distortions of competition (…) Consideration of a royalty can only be carried out at European level and shared by all Member States and be accompanied by border protection against imports from countries that do not apply nitrogen taxation ”.

This warning must be taken into account, following the economic and social consequences of the ban on the treatment of sugar beet against jaundice last year in France. It can however be considered that a taxation of nitrogenous fertilizers throughout Europe, as on products imported from third countries, would be both fair and effective for the climate if the proceeds of the tax were earmarked to subsidize good practices. agronomic such as increased grass and legume mixtures in the prairies with more clover and alfalfa; but also by sowing soybeans, protein peas and faba beans with the grasses that are cereals in order to capture nitrogen from the air to use it as a fertilizer for associated plants.

A useful document for parliamentarians

In Parliament, the government bill is defended by Barbara Pompili, former activist of Europe Ecology The Greens, joined by Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 campaign for the presidential election. She has since been the fourth person to be appointed Minister in charge of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition in just three years. She does not know much about agriculture, just like the vast majority of members of the LaREM group.

This is why, without taking everything into account in the proposals made by the FNSEA and the Young Farmers in their contribution, the text they publish provides valuable benchmarks to any parliamentarian anxious to legislate well to “make the climate challenge an opportunity for la ferme France ”, while preserving our food sovereignty.