Britain, the chair of this year’s G7, said on Sunday that the issues of climate change and girls’ education will be high on the agenda at a meeting of the group’s foreign ministers this week.

The London meeting will be the first to be attended by G7 foreign ministers in person in two years. Britain has also invited representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa to attend some of the meetings as guests.

“We will take measures to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the world, set global goals for girls’ education, agree on ambitious action on climate change and put in place new measures to prevent famine,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

The British government said Raab will meet his US counterpart Anthony Blinken on Monday to discuss issues related to trade, China, Afghanistan and Iran.

He will also host the foreign ministers of Japan and India at his rural residence later in the week.