Climate There is still hope for climate change, but November could be removed from the calendar, says Jussi Kaurola, Director of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, who loves spring supplies

Career choice was a coincidence. I was interested in physics and mathematics, as well as science and fishing. Fisheries scientist Jussi from Kaurola however, did not come because the entrance examination book was not of interest.

The decision was made on a bowling trip from Hämeenlinna to Seinäjoki when high school students were on their way to the Finnish Youth Championships in the early 1980s.

“The guy suggested meteorology, and it didn’t take long to think about it,” Kaurola says.

The bowling competitions ended poorly, but the career choice became clear. In 1996, Kaurola defended his dissertation on meteorology with a doctorate in philosophy.

“And I haven’t regretted any. This is a really diverse field. The topics range from the seabed to space, ”says Kaurola.

Job is now in Kumpula, Helsinki, on the upper floor of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, from where the views extend over Helsinki far to the sea, to Vantaa, where Kaurola, who lives in Lappeenranta, has a weekly residence.

At the beginning of September, Jussi Kaurola started as the Director General of the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Until the end of 2023, he will succeed the permanent holder of the position Petteri from Taala, acting Secretary – General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Kaurola manages a service and research institute with 700 employees, which has a lot of international operations. However, he has been in a vantage point at the department for a long time, since 2013 as the number one director general, and before that as a researcher.

During this time, weather forecasting has evolved tremendously and climate change has risen to the general debate.

“Weather forecasting is really interesting. Satellite technology, for example, has brought a huge increase over the last couple of decades. There is an increasing shift from traditional weather forecasts to probabilities and forecasting impacts, ”says Kaurola.

According to Kaurola, the role of the Finnish Meteorological Institute is obvious: it produces researched information to support decision-making.

“The societal order for what we do has grown with climate change. In addition, the availability of environmental information is important for the functioning of society, ”he says.

Weather forecasts, for example, allow power companies to prepare for storm damage and power outages. Climate models, in turn, help prepare for global change.

Climate change has finally been taken seriously, although emissions reductions have not progressed fast enough.

“It’s been a wake-up call, but it’s not been a long time. We were already quite serious about signing the Paris climate agreement, ”says Kaurola.

The countries of the world agreed in Paris in 2015 that the aim is to limit global warming to less than two degrees. In addition, the goal is to limit the increase in the average global temperature to less than 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times.

Current measures will not achieve the goals, but the pace of mitigation measures should be significantly tightened, according to climate scientists.

Climate change indicators tell their harsh language that climate change is inevitably advancing. The effects are becoming increasingly apparent in the atmosphere as well as on land and in the oceans.

Global temperatures are hitting new records year after year. The average temperature is up to 1.1 degrees warmer than in the pre-industrial period between 1850 and 1900.

The oceans have warmed to record levels, the Arctic sea ice area has melted to a record low, and glaciers are melting. Extreme weather events such as heat waves, heavy rains, floods and droughts have become more common. They are accelerated by a record amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The lowlands of the Pacific are in danger of drowning in the ocean. Devastating forest fires have devastated vast areas in Australia and the United States, among others. The background is heat and drought.

According to the researchers, the actual course of development may have unpredictable consequences, especially when at the same time the concentration of carbon dioxide that warms the climate in the atmosphere has increased.

Meteorological the director general of the department is not intimidated by climate change but is concerned.

“If nothing was tried to do anything about climate change, the situation would be really bad. If the melting of the glaciers continues at the current rate, the surface of the oceans will rise so that the Earth will no longer be the same, ”says Kaurola.

According to Kaurola, it would be important to get rid of fossil fuels as soon as possible. Otherwise, greenhouse gas emissions will not decrease. No real decline in emissions has yet been seen.

Coronary pandemic stopped the world, but it doesn’t show up in climate emissions either.

“The corona pandemic caused a small notch in carbon emissions in the spring, but it seems to remain temporary. There is no permanent change in emissions, ”says Kaurola.

However, according to Kaurola, there is hope: “I hope that new technologies will soon be invented and introduced to solve things. For example, the sun becomes a great deal of radiation to the earth. There is still a lot of it untapped. ”

Finland is a small gambler on a world scale, but here, too, one should not wait to see what others do.

“Someone has to set an example, for example the EU and Finland.”

The change is also felt in Finland. Warming has been even faster than the global average, as the Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world. Finland’s climate has warmed by more than two degrees since the middle of the 19th century.

The biggest change is seen in the winters. It annoys Kaurola, because snow winters are becoming rarer and shorter, especially in southern Finland.

“Time series for 150 years show that December has warmed the most, followed by March and April.”

Last winter was a big disappointment for Kaurola. Already in the early winter, he started watching snow statistics and preparing for a Lapland holiday for spring service, when winter did not start coming south.

A record snowy winter came to Lapland, but Kaurola could not get there because of the coronavirus: “At first it was a great feeling when I studied the snow statistics, but it changed when the Departure Date came at the end of March. The trip had to be canceled three days before departure. ”

Kaurola has switched from bowling to skating, and there were no decent ski runs in southern Finland. In Lappeenranta, however, you could ski on cannon snow.

“I like winter, and I really hope there is one in the south.”

However, the meteorologist’s favorite seasons are summer and spring winter, with its sunny supplies.

“November, on the other hand, is a black dot. It could be removed from the calendar, ”Kaurola laughs.

Fishing is still a favorite pastime. There is a good opportunity for this in the clear waters of the cottage Hirvensalmi in Southern Savonia. He also heads to the cottage on a autumn holiday for vendace hunting. The purpose is to get the roe to the Christmas table.

