Almost four years after the announcement by Donald Trump of the withdrawal from the United States, Joe Biden formalized the return of the country in the agreement signed in 2015.

“We can no longer push back or do the bare minimum to respond to climate change”, insisted US President Joe Biden. The United States officially returned to the Paris climate agreement on Friday February 19. Almost four years after Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States, this return of the world’s largest economy means that almost all the nations of the planet are now parties to the agreement signed in 2015.

Invested on January 20, Joe Biden immediately decided on this return and s” is committed to making the fight against climate change a high priority. “This is a global existential crisis. And we will all suffer the consequences.”, declared the head of state, during his first major foreign policy speech at the Munich Security Conference. The country is the second largest transmitter of CO2, behind China.