Climate | The sea water is now exceptionally warm

Climate|According to an expert from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, temperatures are higher than they have been in 30 years.

Baltic Sea and other bodies of water this fall have been exceptionally warm compared to previous years, says a marine expert from the Finnish Meteorological Institute Anni Jokiniemi.

The phenomenon has been noticeable in the capital region: for example, the sea temperature at Aurinkolahti beach on Wednesday afternoon is 16.8 degrees. On the other hand, the temperature in Matosaari, located in Jollas, East Helsinki, is 17.1 degrees.

According to Jokiniemi, sea temperatures fluctuate between years due to the bubbling phenomenon. The phenomenon is based on the fact that colder water rises from deeper in the sea, for example as a result of a storm, and the sea cools.

“In this nearby area, you can say that the surface temperatures are very warm, but when you look at the other side of the Gulf of Bothnia to the coast of Sweden, there has been very cold water there for a long time because of the wind,” Jokiniemi states.

Now however, seawater temperatures are at their highest in 30 years.

According to Jokiniemi, measured from Suomenlinna’s wave buoy, the sea temperature has been 15–20 degrees in recent weeks.

Typically, at this time, the sea water has been measured at the same place to be less than 15 degrees.