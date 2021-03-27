Saturday, March 27, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Climate The lights go out for an hour at Earth Hour

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
0

In 2020, a total of 190 countries and enclaves participated in the global event.

Earth Hour climate event is celebrated today. The event will turn off the lights for an hour local time at half past nine in the evening.

Environmental organization WWF The event, which takes place on the last Saturday in March, started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The following year, it spread to the rest of the world, and in Finland Earth Hour was held for the first time in 2009. In 2020, a total of 190 countries and enclaves took part in the global event.

Many the world’s iconic buildings and landmarks participate in a “light sign for the climate” and turn off the lights for an hour. These have been the Eiffel Tower in Paris for several years, for example, and at least in 2019 the Russian Kremlin was involved. This year in Finland, for example, there are statues of Helsinki Central Station, or “stone men”, who turn off their lanterns for an hour.

In 2014, a scientific publication Energy Research & Social Science estimates that Earth Hour will affect global energy consumption, reducing it by about four percent per hour. Consumable According to WWF, the theme of the year’s event is to make climate promises.

.
#Climate #lights #hour #Earth #Hour

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

This will be the unblocking of the Suez Canal, the route through which 12% of world trade transits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.