Climate The lights go out for an hour at Earth Hour

In 2020, a total of 190 countries and enclaves participated in the global event.

Earth Hour climate event is celebrated today. The event will turn off the lights for an hour local time at half past nine in the evening.

Environmental organization WWF The event, which takes place on the last Saturday in March, started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The following year, it spread to the rest of the world, and in Finland Earth Hour was held for the first time in 2009. In 2020, a total of 190 countries and enclaves took part in the global event.

Many the world’s iconic buildings and landmarks participate in a “light sign for the climate” and turn off the lights for an hour. These have been the Eiffel Tower in Paris for several years, for example, and at least in 2019 the Russian Kremlin was involved. This year in Finland, for example, there are statues of Helsinki Central Station, or “stone men”, who turn off their lanterns for an hour.

In 2014, a scientific publication Energy Research & Social Science estimates that Earth Hour will affect global energy consumption, reducing it by about four percent per hour. Consumable According to WWF, the theme of the year’s event is to make climate promises.