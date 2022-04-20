Climate The landowner may soon have to pay if he turns the forest into a field

There are many measures in the land use climate plan that have been submitted to the government for consultation, the effectiveness of which has not been calculated.

Government Emission reduction intentions take a leap forward when the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry sends a climate plan for the land use sector for consultation last Thursday.

This is part of the government’s spring climate package, which was expected to be difficult in advance, but negotiations have gone better than expected.

The climate plan lists ways to reduce emissions from agricultural land, forestry and other land use and to strengthen carbon sinks and storage.

The measures set out in the draft plan include measures to promote the sustainable use of peatlands and Finnish forests, the promotion of carbon sequestration, storage and markets, and the prevention of deforestation..

The plan also includes measures that have already been launched, such as afforestation support for wastelands, ash fertilization of peat forests and Metsähallitus’ ownership policy.

Perhaps most of the public debate and also of China within the government is provoked by the so-called land use change levy, which is intended to curb deforestation.

It is a fee that a landowner would have to pay when he turns a forest into a field, for example. The idea is not new, as it was already presented in the government program for construction.

If a final agreement is reached on the levy, it is likely to enter into force in 2025. The plan does not take a position on how much the levy would reduce emissions. Nor is there any mention in the plan of its magnitude.

The draft plan also states that afforestation support will be extended to low-yield, afforestation-friendly fields.

Second the new way is to remove arable, non-afforestable and low-yielding fields from cultivation. They would be drained into wetlands.

Fields would be removed over a relatively small area, as there is no desire to endanger food security and domestic production after the war in Ukraine.

According to the proposal, this would be done with a fund that would either buy the plots from the state arable bank or replace the landowner’s carbon storage in the soil as an ecosystem service.

The redemption of the properties would start in 2025. The budget is initially estimated at EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million per year in 2026–2028.

The plan estimates that the conversion of 30,000 hectares into wetlands will lead to a reduction in emissions of 0.225 million tonnes of CO2, which is quite a significant amount.

Metsähallitus is responsible for the largest emission action mentioned in the plan. Metsähallitus manages about 35 percent of Finland’s forestry land.

The effect of the ownership policy guidelines and Metsähallitus’ business guidance letters has been calculated to be 0.7–0.9 million tonnes per year by 2035.

Land use sector the climate plan has been drawn up for the first time.

It will help achieve the 29% emission reduction target set for agriculture, the press release of the opinion issued last week says.

The plan aims to heap emissions reductions of three million tonnes of CO2.

According to preliminary calculations, the measures prepared as official work will accumulate that three million tonnes and to some extent, although it has not been possible to assess the emission-reducing effect of almost all the measures.

In the middle of the opinion, the Natural Resources Center will issue a new assessment of the impact of the measures.

“Some of the measures are not being evaluated at this stage. Maybe then it will be done as the level of knowledge improves. For some measures, it is not even appropriate to assess the impact, ”says the Natural Resources Adviser Heikki Granholm from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The use of Finnish raw wood is likely to increase significantly due to declining imports from Russia.

Land use sector there are general uncertainties surrounding the assessment and implementation of climate impacts.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a new source of uncertainty.

Due to sanctions, counter-sanctions and decisions by Finnish companies, the use of domestic raw wood is likely to increase significantly due to a decrease in Russian imports, which in turn slows down the ability of the land use sector to sequester carbon dioxide.

This, in turn, could mean more emission reductions ahead.

“The hope is that the war in Ukraine will not continue until 2035, where we look at these actions. Certainly the war will increase the use of domestic pulpwood this year and next, but no one can judge what its use will be in the future. My own assessment is that the use of wood will level off. Usually, the use of wood is evaluated in five-year periods, ”says Granholm.

The consultation will run until 16 May. After that, the governing parties will continue to refine the plan before submitting it to Parliament. The consultation is open to all.

Land use sector the climate plan is one of three major sets of measures to reduce emissions this spring.

The plan promotes the realization of Finland’s carbon neutrality goal by 2035.

The medium-term climate policy plan that caused weeks between the Greens and the center last September has received the most attention. It left for statements about a month ago. This is expected to save 8.3 million tonnes of CO2 by 2035.

Climate- and energy strategy went to statements last week.

It covers all of society’s greenhouse gas emissions in the emissions trading sector, the burden-sharing sector and the land use sector, as well as carbon sinks in the land use sector and other sectors. However, it specifically calculates emissions from the emissions trading sector, which are expected to accumulate at least 6.7 million tonnes.