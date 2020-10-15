The government has finally ruled in favor of an automobile penalty for the heaviest vehicles, franceinfo learned Thursday, October 15 from the office of Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, confirming information from the newspaper The echoes [article payant].

A government amendment will be tabled in the 2021 finance bill. It will provide for a tax for vehicles over 1,800 kilograms.

The taxation of the heaviest cars was part of the proposals of the 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Convention for the climate, which wanted “very strongly reinforce the penalty on polluting vehicles and introduce weight as one of the criteria to be taken into account”.

Guest of franceinfo on Tuesday, October 6, the president of WWF France, Isabelle Autissier, called on the government to “include the question of weight in the bonus-malus” when purchasing a vehicle, while sales of SUV now represent 38% of sales in France, according to a study published by long. “On gets around in a car that weighs 200 kilos more and releases 20% more greenhouse gases “, had denounced the former sailor.