Climate The government listed ways to reduce traffic emissions – “We have ambition for emissions reductions, but no ambition for taxation at all”

Government has submitted a roadmap for fossil fuel transport for consultation. The roadmap sets out ways to halve transport emissions by 2030.

The roadmap is in three stages. The most difficult decisions on possible measures to affect fuel prices would not be taken on the table until the third stage, ie in the autumn, as HS said as early as Thursday.

In the first At this stage, ie at the beginning of the year, decisions would be taken on 19 different measures, the effects of which on emissions are already sufficiently known.

The second phase would assess ways in which more information on the effects on emissions is needed before a decision can be taken.

If the combined action of these two phases and the decisions at EU level were not enough to halve emissions by 2030, new decisions would be taken in the third phase, in the autumn.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the government will continue to prepare for this purpose a national emissions trading for fossil fuels and a traffic tax model based on vehicle kilometers and road categories.

“Once we have information on when EU action is progressing, we can assess and decide what further national action is needed,” the Minister for Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) said this morning at an automotive information center event.

“Decisions are not postponed until the fall, but only sizing for those actions that are already starting immediately,” Harakka said.

According to Haraka, it has been clear that there is no single way to reduce emissions, but a huge spectrum of small tricks is needed.

“It remains to be seen how long our good common ideas will carry towards the goal. In the autumn, we will have to consider whether we need to scale something into the emissions trading system, hopefully as little as possible, ”Harakka said.

“We have ambition for emissions reductions, but no ambition for taxation at all.”

In the first This phase, ie the decisions to be taken at the beginning of the year, would include various incentives for fossil fuel substitution and fleet renewal, as well as infrastructure construction.

Actions would include including biogas and electric fuels in the distribution obligation and raising the biofuel distribution obligation to 34%. Procurement aid would come for all-electric cars, vans and heavy equipment. Conversion support is wanted for ethanol and gas cars. Charging infrastructure support is to be provided to, for example, public charging and refueling stations and housing associations and workplaces.

A list of all planned actions can be read from here. It is estimated that the measures would reduce CO2 emissions by 0.6 megatonnes.

In the second the roadmap phase should assess, for example, the impact of teleworking and new transport services on traffic emissions. The impact assessments are due to be completed by autumn 2021 at the latest.

According to Haraka, academic researchers have already made impact assessments, but they need to be supplemented, because when the roadmap work started in 2019, it was not yet clear what kind of upheavals are ahead due to the coronavirus.

“One of the potentials is teleworking, and we are assessing the potential of teleworking to reduce emissions. There is probably no return to a place-bound work culture, ”Harakka said.

In addition, it would be examined whether the distribution obligation for biofuels decided in the first phase could be further increased from 34% and whether there was sufficient availability of sustainably produced raw materials.

Third the phase in the fall of 2021 would be, as noted above, conditional. In other words, action is taken only when necessary. To this end, the preparation of both a national emissions trading model and a transport tax model based on vehicle kilometers and road categories will be continued.

“The evaluation of additional measures will take into account how Finland’s carbon neutrality goal is progressing in other sectors and other measures. All emission reductions must take into account cost-effectiveness, the impact on competitiveness and the impact on regional and social justice, ”Harakka said.

According to Haraka, the government is conducting a study on how fuel pricing affects costs in different industries.

In particular, the center and the Greens have been at odds over whether emission reductions can also be sought by means that interfere with fuel prices.

Transport causes one-fifth of Finland’s emissions.

The government’s goal is to at least halve the greenhouse gas emissions of domestic transport by 2030 from 2005 levels. By 2045, traffic must be converted to zero emissions.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the total CO2 emissions from road transport in 2005 were about 12.5 million tonnes, ie in 2030 the emissions should total about 6.25 million tonnes.

Road map the consultation will continue until 19 February.

The Government’s decision-in-principle on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from domestic transport is scheduled for the spring.