Climate | The European Court of Human Rights is dealing with the climate change-related appeal of Portuguese youth

According to the young people, European countries have neglected their commitments in the implementation of the Paris climate agreement.

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) handles on Wednesday climate change complaint by six Portuguese youth.

According to the complaint, 33 European countries have not taken sufficient measures to stop climate change. According to the Portuguese youth, the states have neglected their commitments in the implementation of the Paris climate agreement.

According to young people between the ages of 11 and 24, the wildfires that have raged at regular intervals in Portugal since 2017 are a direct consequence of climate change. According to them, wildfires have caused a health risk for young people. According to the young people, states are contributing to rising temperatures with carbon dioxide emissions, which cause heat waves and forest fires, especially in their home country of Portugal.

The EIT must take a position on whether young people are victims and whether the court in question is the right place to handle the case.

According to Pelastakaa Lapset ry, the case is the first of its kind and offers an opportunity to sue the states that are the subject of the complaint for negligence related to climate commitments.

