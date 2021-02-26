A final reunion and a report card to issue. This is the weekend program for the eighth and last working session of the 150 of the Citizen’s Climate Convention (CCC). Since this Friday and until Sunday evening, the draws take stock, by videoconference, of this democratic adventure of a new kind. “You held the stage for 17 months. The lesson of the experience that you are going to express will be very important ”, asked Laurence Tubiana, co-chair of the governance committee of the CCC, during the opening sequence this Friday morning. A long series of tables awaits the 150, in order to compare their proposals with the way in which they have been taken up by the government, whether in the climate and resilience bill presented on February 10 in the Council of Ministers, in the plan of stimulus or by regulation.

As a reminder, they had to work on a series of measures to achieve a reduction of at least 40% in French greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 1990, in a spirit of social justice.

“They can be proud of what they have done”, greeted Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition, on Europe 1. The reciprocal should be less optimistic. Sunday, the debates will give way to votes. More than fifty in total, including four general questions to which each citizen will have to answer with a mark between 0 and 10. Among them: “What is your assessment of the government’s consideration of the Convention’s proposals?” ” Many have already answered this question in the press, often with harsh words. Bitterness, betrayal, mess, lack of ambition… the note should be steep. “Asking citizens for their opinion on the climate, taking it vaguely into account and being satisfied with that, is disappointing”, summarizes William Aucant. Another drawn, Sylvain Burquier, notes that “Warming will not be satisfied with a lukewarm consensus”.

Yet this is what gives birth, for the moment, to the climate and resilience bill which will be submitted to Parliament for consideration from March 8. A multitude of independent organizations have called on parliamentarians to straighten out in the face of a text incapable of leading France to the success of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. High Council for the Climate, Economic, Social and Environmental Council and National Council for Ecological Transition are unanimous. A poor assessment of the 150 could serve as a final warning for the presidential majority: in terms of climate, it is better not to be satisfied with the average.