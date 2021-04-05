Climate The Dutch city is preparing for climate change by tearing asphalt away wherever it is not needed

Arnhem fights extreme weather events by giving people money for gardening and planting trees.

Arnhem

Erwin Snakenborg saws planks in the yard of its house in the Dutch city of Arnhem. The planks become a carport, on top of which not bitumen but plants come.

“It’s a joy to the neighbors too, who can admire the roof from above,” Snakenborg says, referring to the upstairs neighbors ’windows.

A bitumen roof would have been a traditional and even cheaper option, but Snakenborg decided to try something new.

“I like to build myself, but I always go out without a plan. I found good advice videos on the Internet about the green roof. ”

Erwin Snakenborg decided to build a green roof in his garage.­

The green roof of Snakenborg is an example of a new kind of thinking that is being encouraged in Arnhem right now. Combating and adapting to climate change begins in the minds of city management from everyone’s backyard and street.

The municipality finances green roofs, but also for residents to green their own gardens and neighborhoods. The municipality, for example, pays for flowers and plants on the streets of a residential area in Snakenborg to be planted by residents. Rainwater harvesting is also encouraged.

Snakenborg tore a plastic lawn from the yard of the house and planted trees and plants in its place. Neighbors ’balconies grow trees donated by the city.

160,000 the inhabitant of Arnhem is so far known especially for the bridge over the Rhine. In the Great Battle of World War II, Nazi Germany defended the bridge, and Allied forces were unable to reach further German territory in their surprise attack. A significant part of the city was bombed.

Now the city has gained a reputation for something else entirely.

Arnhem’s climate plan is one of the most advanced in the Netherlands and has garnered attention beyond borders. The goal is that by 2030, the city has done everything it can to be better prepared for the consequences of climate change.

Deputy Mayor and responsible for the climate project Cathelijne Bouwkamp presents a map in his office showing the city divided into different colored areas. Some areas are prone to heat, some to flooding. Some neighborhoods are at risk for both.

Cathelijne Bouwkamp is the Green Deputy Mayor of Arnhem. The Greens won the last municipal election.­

“One of the biggest problems for cities in the future is heat. In our city, the temperature difference in different areas can be six or seven degrees. ”

Arnhem has set out to solve problems practically. One of the most notable projects is the removal of asphalt and pavements. The aim is to reduce ten percent of the city’s pavements.

“Some of Arnhem’s residential areas were built after the war, in the 1950s and 60s. They were made in the American model, on car terms. ”

The city entrance to Johan de Wittlaan has been changed from a four-lane to a two-lane. Vegetation has been planted on the farm.­

When the asphalt is removed, vegetation can be planted in its place. It cools the city but also absorbs rainwater. Some of the city’s entrances have already been narrowed and replaced with flowers.

“We don’t do that by removing asphalt and cars driving on a dirt road. We remove coatings from places where there is less need for them than thought. If you don’t really need two lanes to turn right, we can remove one. Or if the bus has been turned into a giant turning point and the route changes, there is no need for it anymore. ”

At the heart of Arnhem’s climate plan is that residents will take action themselves. Bouwkamp wants people living in the city to start looking around to see if all this asphalt is needed or if something could be planted in it.

“We can then finance the purchase of plants, for example.”

Erwin Snakenborg plants the plants offered by the city on its home street once a year.­

Asphalt removal is often as expensive as putting it down, so some projects have to wait until the neighborhood is renovated anyway. However, in hot spots and flood risk areas, action needs to be taken immediately, Bouwkamp says.

Many of the expensive projects are timed in connection with the street work to be done anyway. This was done, for example, in the sewer renovation in the northern part, where rainwater collectors were placed on the street at the same time. In this way, rainwater does not flow into the lower river area and increases the risk of flooding.

The old canal flows into the Rhine River, which runs through Arnhem.­

“Adapting to climate change must be considered in all urban planning. For example, cooling winds from the river must not be blocked by buildings. Corridors and open space must be left for the wind. ”

Arnhem directs part of its renovation money to climate work and also has a € 10 million climate fund at its disposal. In addition, money is obtained from business cooperation.

“The truth, however, is that we can’t afford this plan alone. It’s way too expensive. We are also dependent on residents’ self-sufficiency and co-financing. ”

Arnhemin the plan seeks to combat the extreme weather phenomenon that has been seen more and more frequently in the netherlands in recent years. The Netherlands has suffered from droughts, floods and high temperatures. There was a major flood in Arnhem in the summer of 2014, and in the summer of 2019, the temperature rose to over 40 degrees.

Although the Netherlands is accustomed to floods and water problems, the situation has recently worsened. In the future, there is a risk that a significant part of the Netherlands will be submerged due to rising sea levels. Arnhem, located far inland, is predicted to become a beach town.

There is a large work of art in the center of Arnhem, a centennial gift from Burger Zoo to the city.­

Bouwkamp has received many messages from citizens concerned about climate change.

“They offer to help. Usually I answer that no, we want to help you. Introduce your project so we can support it. It is good to give those concerned about climate change something concrete to do, while at the same time doing something for the city, for themselves and for the neighborhood. ”

One of Bouwkamp’s favorite projects is greening the city center. The planting of trees is intended to create shady corridors, along which, for example, the aging population can go shopping and out even in hot weather. The city has also supported planting trees and plants in pots on the city’s shopping streets. Merchants have promised to take care of their watering and care.

In addition, an old watercourse that was previously covered has been excavated in the center.

The old, previously underground canal has been restored and opened as a recreation area for the townspeople.­

Arnhem is also a pioneer at the Dutch level. The Netherlands is lagging behind many European countries in terms of its emissions targets. It is trying to stray away from its gas dependence, but the number of renewables is slowly growing. The Netherlands has pledged to reduce its emissions by 49 percent by 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

For example, Finland has promised to be carbon neutral already in 2035.

In Snakenborg Gardens on the outskirts of Arnhem city center, spring has already begun to turn green. Snakenborg has also renovated its bathroom so that you can see the shower directly into its new garden.

“I enjoy getting carried away, my hands in the mold and my clothes dirty. This brings a lot of joy. ”