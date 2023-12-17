Climate | The coal sinks didn't even recover – What is the government going to do, ministers Mykkänen and Essayah?

“The basic problem is that the carbon sink cannot be close to zero,” says Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen.

News the higher-than-desired emissions from land use will not significantly change the government's picture of the situation, says the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (cook). According to him, carbon sinks are a challenge for Finland, which has already been taken into account in the government program.

“The scale does not fluctuate significantly here,” says Mykkänen.

Statistics Finland published preliminary statistics on Thursday, according to which land use was again the source of emissions in Finland last year instead of a carbon sink. Land use means, for example, forests and fields.

The net emissions from land use were 4.5 million tons converted to carbon dioxide.

Even earlier this year, the situation looked better in the flash forward. At that time, it was thought that land use would have returned to a net sink, about one million tons.

Minister Mykkänen says that the situation has been difficult before. Even a carbon sink of one million tons would not have been enough.

“The basic problem is that the carbon sink cannot be close to zero.”

In Mykkänen's opinion, because of this, the new information does not in itself endanger Finland's carbon neutrality in 2035.

According to Mykkänen, the government is drawing up a program to reduce the emission debt, some of the goals of which are precisely improving the growth of forests and reducing soil emissions from peatlands. The program is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2024.

“ Mykkänen lists three ways.

As a whole Finland's greenhouse gas emissions decreased by three percent last year.

Mykkänen finds it comforting that, for example, traffic emissions decreased despite the fact that the previous government temporarily reduced the obligation to distribute transport fuel.

Mykkänen thinks that there are three ways to achieve carbon neutrality. In addition to revitalizing carbon sinks, the reduction of fossil emissions in industry, for example, has been accelerated compared to before. In addition, the government aims to promote technical carbon sequestration in factories and energy production.

In statistics it is about the year 2022, i.e. the year before, Sanna Marini (sd) from the time of the government. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd) says that this tells us that “these are not terribly easy things to tackle”.

According to Essayah, the government takes a serious view of the whole. A little relief may come from the economic situation this year.

“Unfortunately, the economic downturn, of course it's not a good thing, but it has reduced the number of cuttings in the forest industry and the amount of wood used,” says Essayah.

Essayah also points out that Finland is getting EU obligations related to land use from the restoration regulation, the deforestation regulation and the biodiversity strategy.

Measures must be taken for him that would meet the requirements in more than one of these.

“Yes, we will certainly look at what kind of new climate measures in the land use sector may be needed.”

Essayah's however, he and Minister Mykkänen have decided that the climate plan for land use will not be opened this term.

“Because it has basically been the case that it is approved every other election term.”

The climate plan for land use outlines actions to reduce climate emissions from land use and strengthen carbon sinks.

Marin's board approved the previous plan in June 2022. The collapse of the coal sinks was heard for the first time in Statistics Finland's quick forecast on May 25, 2022. The previous plan was therefore made on the assumption that the coal sinks are in better condition than is known now.

On the other hand, the current government is not even implementing that plan. For example, the government has removed the support for peatland wetland farming.