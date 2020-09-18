Are Emmanuel Macron’s ecological ambitions dwindling? The president sowed trouble in the citizens’ convention for the climate that he himself created. One sentence in particular, pronounced on September 14, is at the origin of this disappointment: “I hear many voices rising to explain to us that we should take up the complexity of contemporary problems by returning to the oil lamp. I do not believe in the Amish model”. Translation of the presidential remarks: those who oppose 5G would be backward.

“The convention never said it was against 5G, it just asked for a moratorium, and just to take a little time to think about the impacts”, explains Sylvain Burquier, member of the citizens’ convention for the climate. On the air side also, the Minister of Transport seems to have dampened the hopes of environmentalists, by considering that the eco-tax was too murderous for a sector already on land, due to the covid 19 crisis.