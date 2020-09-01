Climate The average global warming in the coldest phase of the last ice age was 7.8 degrees

Researchers at the University of Arizona finally lowered the world average 20,000 years ago. Planktonic fossils and climate and weather models helped.

20,000 years ago last the ice age was at its coldest. At that time, the average temperature of the earth was about 7.8 degrees Celsius.

To this day, this reading was not exactly known, although everyone has heard of the ice age.

The last ice age, the Veiksel ice age, lasted about 100,000 years and ended about 12,000 years ago. It has been studied a lot.

Terrestrial the average temperature in the 20th century was about 14 degrees Celsius. It is a normal type of weather in early autumn in Finland than this beginning of September.

The difference of about six degrees between 7.8 and 14 degrees is not very big for a Finn.

“In your own life, the difference may not seem big,” the paleoclimatologist also says Jessica Tierney In a University of Arizona research bulletin.

“On a global scale, however, that six degrees is a huge difference,” he says.

Tierney is an assistant professor at the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arizona in the United States. It was he and his group who calculated the average heat of the coldest period of the ice age.

An accurate degree will help climate scientists. It may help them better understand the relationship between global average temperature and global warming.

The ice age at the time, huge glaciers covered at most about half of present-day North America and Europe, including parts of South America.

The ice age also affected many parts of Asia. That’s when plants and animals that adapted to cold conditions thrived on Earth.

In summer, ice covered up to 25 percent of the earth’s land area, now just under 11 percent.

Traces of the ice age are still visible. Jurmo Parais formed at the end of the ice age, when the melting waters of the glaciers carried moraine.­

The cold there were many differences. The Tierney group published maps describing differences in mean temperatures across regions.

“The northernmost parts of North America and Europe were thoroughly icy and very cold. Even here in Arizona, it was quite cold, ”he says in a University of Arizona research release.

In the Arctic, however, the temperature difference was greatest compared to today. The difference was 14 degrees.

Tierney’s measurements are consistent with current estimates of how the Earth’s polar regions react when the average temperature changes. The climate is projected to warm the most in the Arctic.

The researchers found that during the coldest times of the last ice age, the exact opposite happened. The polar regions cooled the most. Thus, research shows that the climate is most sensitive to change in the polar regions.

“According to climate models, at high latitudes, or polar regions, the climate changes faster than closer to the equator,” Tierney says.

The ice age average temperature matters. It is used to calculate climate sensitivity. It means how much the earth’s temperature changes as the amount of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere changes.

If the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere doubles, the average global warming will rise by about 3.4 degrees, Tierney estimates.

During the last ice age, the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide was about 180 parts per million per unit volume. This is called the ppm reading of the atmosphere.

In the early stages of the Industrial Revolution, the early 19th century, the ppm was about 280. This year, it will rise to about 417 parts per million. The reading is now growing by about two notches a year.

In the ice age there were no thermometers. Tierney has contributed to the development of various models in his career that can be used to calculate the atmospheric heat and concentrations from the fossils of organisms.

In this calculation, he used ocean plankton fossils from around the world. As early as 20 years ago, scientists realized that past temperatures could be inferred from planktonic fossils.

This time, he converted the measurements into sea surface temperatures. Tierney then combined the data from the fossil with climate models during the ice age. To this he applied the technique used in ordinary daily weather forecasts.

At meteorological institutes, meteorologists regularly measure, for example, atmospheric temperature, pressure and humidity.

With the data, meteorologists update their models and predict the weather, says Tierney In the University of Arizona press release. Equally, data and models can go backwards.

“Here in Arizona, we use the National Atmospheric Research Center in Boulder, Colorado (NCAR) climate model. “

Now Tierney plans to use the technology for a new mapping. He plans to explore the warm periods of the Earth with his group in more detail.

“If we can re-model past climates, we can respond to how the Earth responds to high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the climate. It would help us understand what climate change will bring when it comes. ”

The calculations were released fresh scientific journal Nature. The research report was written by Tierney.