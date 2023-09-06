Climate | “The avalanche has started” – The current year will probably be the hottest in the history of measurements, says the EU’s climate service

During the summer, heat waves, extreme drought and wildfires hit several countries, including Southern Europe.

About wearing this year is likely to be the hottest in the history of measurements, says the EU’s Copernicus service, which monitors climate change.

The past summer has been record hot. For example, August of this year was the hottest August in the history of measurements. During the summer, heat waves, extreme drought and wildfires hit several countries, including Southern Europe.

of the UN Secretary General by António Guterres according to which “climate collapse” has begun. He reminds us that scientists have been warning for a long time about the consequences of humanity’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Our climate is collapsing faster than we can adapt. Extreme weather events are hitting every corner of the globe,” he said.

According to the UN, climate change worsens heat waves and also worsens air quality due to, among other things, smoke from wildfires.

“Heat waves degrade air quality and have a wide impact on human health, ecosystems, agriculture and, above all, our daily lives”, representative of the UN World Meteorological Organization WMO Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

He also reminded that climate change and air quality cannot be separated.

For example, the recent wildfires in Athens and New York are a concrete indication of what the future holds.