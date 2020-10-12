In a letter sent to the head of state on Monday, the 150 signatories indicated that they “felt they lacked clear and defined support from the executive”.

The 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention are worried about a possible backtracking of the government on the application of their proposals. In a letter sent Monday, October 12 to the President of the Republic, which franceinfo was able to consult, the association calls Emmanuel Macron to “reaffirm” his “formal commitment” in favor of the proposals of the Convention. The petitioners “challenge” the Head of State so that he “renew” his support and his “firm desire to achieve” their proposals. Emmanuel Macron had committed in June to take up 146 of the 149 proposals of the Convention.

“We have the feeling that we lack clear and defined support from the executive, whose positions sometimes appear contradictory to us”, write citizens. They highlight the “openly hostile communications” to their proposals “formulated by certain professional actors”.

They also point “discordant ministerial statements on the subjects of air transport, advertising, the deployment of 5G, the reduction in VAT on rail transport, or others, which reinforce the confusion and obscure the presidential word”.

These dissonant voices give birth “a lot of questions and questioning among citizens when we should rather favor a common and concerted action in order to maximize the chances for France to take the turn of a carbon-free future”, can we read in the letter. On the strength of their 150 proposals, the members of the Convention consider that they cannot “continue to defend each of them when we struggle to find in the actions of the government the general ambition of an effective ecological transition”.

Since the publication of the engagement letter signed by the Prime Minister Mr. Edouard Philippe, you have twice wanted to meet the 150 and to affirm to them your commitments vis-à-vis the announced ‘unfiltered’ process, as well as the ambition that you place in this unprecedented democratic initiative and its future results for the climate.The 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention

They reaffirm their will and their “determination” to carry their work “even in the smallest communes of France, even in national legislation, even even in the European institutions”.

“We therefore ask you to reaffirm your formal and public commitment to the unfiltered examination of our proposals, a crucial commitment to carry out this new monitoring mandate.”, concludes the 150 citizens.