Climate technology | Carbon dioxide vacuum cleaners are making an appearance, and the United States plans to support large pilot plants

One the way to slow down global warming is to absorb carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

The US Energy Administration is trying to promote a way supporting two large carbon dioxide-absorbing plants with more than a billion euros.

With such plants, carbon dioxide can be removed directly from the atmosphere anywhere and not only immediately at the emission sources. It is not possible to vacuum the exhaust pipes of cars, while it is already possible to a small extent from the chimneys of factories.

In this way, carbon dioxide is bound published in the journal Nature research however, only tens of millions of tons, when the need is for billions.

New institutions are rising to the states of Louisiana and Texas. Both facilities announce their goal of removing one million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

It would cover the emissions of 445,000 gasoline cars, the energy administration calculates. In comparison, it can be mentioned that Statistics were made in the United States more than 280 million vehicles in 2021 and there are electric cars administration estimate including only three million.

in Louisiana is involved in the carbon vacuum project Climeworks ja in Texas Carbon Engineeringboth of whom have industry experience.

The Swiss Climeworks has several plants. The largest of them is in Iceland and absorbs 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. The Hellisheidi plant is also one of the first carbon dioxide vacuums.

The devices suck in air and blow it through a filter that is coated with a material that binds carbon dioxide. The advantage of the Icelandic facility is that it can be run on clean geothermal energy, which is abundantly available.

The difficulty, on the other hand, is that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is low. That’s why facilities have to recycle a lot of air and chemicals in order to recover meaningful amounts.

Carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere is bound into a solution or a solid compound. For example, Carbon Engineering’s Canadian facility uses potassium hydroxide, which is a fairly common compound in the chemical industry.

Potassium carbonate is produced. Next, carbon dioxide is bound to calcium and calcium carbonate is obtained. Calcium carbonate is broken down by heating, i.e. calcination, into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide.

The idea is that the separated carbon dioxide is used as a raw material or stored. At the same time, however, it must be ensured that carbon dioxide does not leak out again to warm the atmosphere.

There would be a huge need for carbon-absorbing plants if the elimination of humanity’s emissions was left to them alone.

For extraction plants enough work. Humanity released more than 36 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2022, the energy organization IEA estimates.

According to the international climate panel IPCC, emissions should be reduced by billions of tons annually in the coming decades.

Currently, a few dozen facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe sucks according to the energy organization, a total of about 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Thus, thousands and thousands of similar plants around the world would be needed to absorb even a part of the current emissions from the atmosphere. At the same time, costs should fall sharply downwards. The operating energy should also be renewable, which for the time being will raise the price even more.

In the fight against climate change, researchers prefer reducing the use of fossil fuels and emission-free energy rather than such climate modification, which involves costs and risks.

