The Netherlands must commit itself even harder if it is to achieve the climate goals by 2030. Quite a few measures have already been announced, but their implementation is falling short, according to the Climate and Energy Outlook 2022 (KEV).

In 8 years’ time, the emission of harmful greenhouse gases must be 49 to 55 percent lower than in 1990. Based on the concrete plans developed to date, the Netherlands will not get any further than 39 to 50 percent in 2030.

There are problems with finding enough workers to make the Netherlands ‘greener’, obtaining permits is difficult, raw materials are difficult to obtain and our electricity network can hardly keep up with sustainability.

Another problem is that many plans have not yet been fully developed. The effect on the climate can therefore hardly be calculated and they are therefore not included in this calculation. These include, for example, the plans for road pricing, new energy taxes, and the reduction of nitrogen emissions that farmers have been protesting vehemently for months. See also Billions for infrastructure: this is where it goes

The KEV notes that a number of plans are not yet concrete, but have already been worked out to the extent that the expected gains for the climate can be calculated. This includes agreements with major polluters, production of green hydrogen in industry, imposing standards for the use of heat pumps and making agreements with housing corporations to improve houses. But even if these figures are included, that is still not enough.

Action

According to the KEV, concrete steps must be taken quickly to achieve the Dutch climate target. Certainly when it comes to large infrastructural projects, such as offshore wind farms. At the moment, the KEV expects that half of the wind farms already planned will only be completed after 2030. Other measures, such as even more wind at sea, the construction of new nuclear power plants and keeping the nuclear power plant in Borssele open, will only take effect after 2030. It’s not pointless; in any case, it contributes to the ultimate goal of being completely climate neutral by 2050. See also Bangladesh | More than 20 Hindu pilgrims died in a boat accident in Bangladesh

However, it is progressing slowly. In the previous report in 2021, the expectation was that emissions would fall by 38 to 48 percent in 2030 compared to 1990. That was about the concretely elaborated policy. An important part of the progress is due to the unprecedented high energy prices. Due to the high prices and the beautiful weather this spring, emissions were 9 megatonnes of CO2 lower than in 2021. “Energy prices after 2025 will probably be lower than last summer, but they are expected to remain significantly higher than was assumed in the past.”

The Climate and Energy Outlook is an annual report by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, in collaboration with Statistics Netherlands, RIVM and TNO, among others.

Disappointed

Milieudefensie finds it unacceptable that the government has not yet achieved the climate target that has been set. “The goal is far out of reach,” says Milieudefensie. ,,The time of ‘a little extra’ is really over. A fundamental change of course is needed to break this trend and achieve the necessary reduction.” See also Corn for the cows without rain, thanks to genetics

Greenpeace director Andy Palmen believes that “old energy-wasting industries” should no longer be kept afloat. “There is no place for that in the Netherlands anymore,” says Palmen.