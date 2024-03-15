Home page politics

From: Philipp Brauner

Thanks to reduced CO₂ emissions in 2023, Germany is well on the way to achieving its 2030 climate target. But not all sectors are exemplary.

Berlin – It didn't look like it for a long time, but a new report gives hope: Germany is well on its way to meeting the 2030 climate target. This emerges from a report by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA). Accordingly, Germany released 673 million tons of greenhouse gases in 2023, 10.1 percent less than in the previous year. This is the sharpest decline in CO₂ emissions since 1990.

Germany could achieve its 2030 climate target – reduce CO₂ emissions

After Corona kink in CO₂ emissions the values ​​rose again after the lockdowns. Many people saw the climate goals as being further endangered, particularly with the stop in the supply of Russian gas after the attack on Ukraine. “With the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, many were concerned that we would see a renaissance of coal and other fossil energy sources,” said UBA President Dirk Messner in the office’s statement. “We know today that that didn’t happen.”

Report from the Federal Environment Agency gives hope: Germany is well on the way to achieving its climate target for 2030. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

According to Messner, this positive development is justified especially in the expansion of renewable energies. According to the Federal Network Agency, their share was 56 percent in 2023. Wind turbines on land made the largest contribution. By 2030, at least 80 percent of electricity consumption should come from green energy sources.

Conversely, according to the report, the use of fossil energies could be reduced, especially natural gas and hard coal. In addition to the increased share of renewables, this is also due to the decreased demand for energy, especially in industry. This also results in a decrease in emissions of around 13 million tons of CO₂ equivalents compared to 2022. The poor economy and increased manufacturing costs would have led to a decline in production and thus to lower energy consumption.

CO₂ emissions are not falling in every sector – the 2030 climate target is still achievable

However, there is still clearly some catching up to do in other sectors. According to the UBA, there is a lot to do, especially when it comes to traffic. In 2023, fewer emissions were recorded here than in the previous year, at 146 million tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG). However, that is still 13 million tonnes more than permitted by the federal Climate Protection Act (KSG).

Also the The building sector has exceeded its emission limits, although less clear. 1.2 million tonnes more GHG than permitted were released into the air there. According to the UBA, this is primarily due to the mild winter and high energy prices, both of which led to more restrained consumption. The addition of heat pumps also made a contribution.

Head of the Environment Agency confident about the 2030 climate target – reducing CO₂ emissions

Even though there is still a lot to do in these areas, he is confident that the climate target of 65 percent fewer CO₂ emissions compared to 1990 can be achieved, says Messner. “At the beginning of the legislative period, we expected 1,100 million tonnes of GHG to be too high for 2030.” This forecast could be revised based on the figures for 2023, provided that the commitment to renewable energies continues to be high.

The Federal Climate Protection Act, amended in 2022, provides for gradual CO₂ neutrality for Germany. According to the 2030 target, greenhouse gas emissions are expected to have fallen by 88 percent by 2040. Complete greenhouse gas neutrality is then planned for 2045. This means that no more CO₂ may be emitted than is mined elsewhere. (pkb)