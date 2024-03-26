The NOAA deactivated weather alerts in San Diego by winds and high waves, while the Conagua predicted isolated rains for Baja California and some areas of Tijuana.

Mexican dependency, through weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service, reported that the precipitation in the state will be the product of the combination of the eighth winter storm of the season with the polar jet stream.

These phenomena will also cause a drop in temperatures, with the mountain area being the most affected as minimum temperatures of -5°C to 0°C with frost are expected. Likewise, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, dust devils and waves of 1 to 3 meters high are expected on the western coast of Baja California.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, in San Diego Overcast skies will predominate with possible stormy showers in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 17°C during the day, with the maximum reaching around 2:00 p.m. The moderate southwest wind will be constant, with gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, a mostly cloudy outlook is expected, with the probability of stormy showers at the beginning of the day. Temperatures will range between 10°C and 17°C, and the maximum will be reached at approximately 1:00 p.m. The wind, also moderate from the southwest, could reach 31 km/h towards the afternoon.

On the other hand, in Mexicali Mostly clear skies are anticipated, although with possible cloudiness at dawn. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 26°C, with the maximum expected around 3:00 p.m. Moderate west wind is expected, with gusts that could reach 46 km/h during the afternoon.

In Cove, The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of stormy showers early in the day. Temperatures will be between 11°C and 17°C, with the maximum around 2:00 p.m. The wind, moderate from the west, could reach 33 km/h in the afternoon hours.

In Tecate, mostly cloudy skies are expected with possible stormy showers in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 6°C and 15°C, with the maximum reaching around 2:00 p.m. Moderate west wind is expected, with gusts of up to 34 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, mainly cloudy skies are expected, with cloudy intervals and light rains in the first hours. Temperatures will fluctuate between 5°C and 13°C, with the maximum around 3:00 p.m. The wind will be strong from the southwest, reaching gusts of up to 66 km/h.

In Rosarito, mostly cloudy skies are forecast. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 16°C, with the maximum around 2:00 p.m. Moderate southwest wind is expected, with gusts of up to 28 km/h in the afternoon.

For San Felipe A clear day is expected, with temperatures between 12°C and 21°C, and southeast winds with gusts between 24 and 30 km/h.

Finally, Saint Quentin You will experience partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with temperatures between 10°C and 17°C. Northwest winds will reach gusts of 29 to 46 km/h.