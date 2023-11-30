Today the 28th Climate Summit starts in Dubai. World leaders take stock: are we doing enough against climate change and who is paying the bill? Political editor Marike Stellinga sees that in rich countries, including the Netherlands, climate policy is often met with resistance. Poor countries actually believe that rich countries should do more. How do they get out of here?

